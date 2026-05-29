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Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support
Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.
Fwupd 2.1.4 also adds a libcrypto-based JCat implementation for Android, support for NixOS to the quickstart script, support for the Compal BIOS version format, a remote to specify that a username or password is required, and support for storing a per-user password in XDG_CONFIG_HOME.