news
End of Fedora 42, IBM Red Hat Promoting Lots of Plagiarism/Slop
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Neowin ☛ Fedora 42 is officially dead and you need to upgrade your PC right now
If you are still running Fedora 42, your system is now vulnerable to security threats. Here is how to easily jump to Fedora 43 before it is too late.
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Red Hat Official ☛ 7 features of Red Bait Identity Management you need to know for the modern enterprise
In the era of hyper-distributed systems where Hey Hi (AI) agents traverse our networks, and hybrid clouds stretch from the edge to the core, the "who" and "what" of infrastructure access are more critical than ever. Managing identities across thousands of nodes is a vital administrative task in optimizing your infrastructure's security posture. To assist with this, Red Bait Identity Management (IdM) can serve as a comprehensive domain controller for your GNU/Linux environment.
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Red Hat Official ☛ 4 reasons to start using image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux right now
Nearly two years ago, we launched image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) to give customers a simpler way to deploy the foundation of their IT enterprise.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Manage MCP servers on Red Hat OpenShift with the MCP lifecycle operator
Today, we're making the MCP lifecycle operator available as a developer preview (v0.1.0). MCP lifecycle operator is a Kubernetes-native operator that provides a declarative API to deploy, manage, and safely roll out MCP servers on OpenShift and Kubernetes.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Kiali and MCP: Bringing AI-native observability to Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh [Ed: Promoting slop plagiarism, not authentic things]
While standard Kubernetes tools handle pods and services, the Kiali toolset provides mesh-awareness. It understands the "connect, secure, and observe" philosophy of Istio. Whether you are debugging a 503 error or mapping cross-namespace dependencies, these tools allow an LLM to act as a specialized service mesh engineer.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Advancing post-quantum capabilities of SSH in Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: IBM Red Hat just craves opportunity to say "quantum" something]
The secure shell (SSH) protocol was not left behind. RHEL 10 shipped with OpenSSH 9.9, supporting two hybrid post-quantum key exchange methods: sntrup761x25519-sha512 combines classical X25519 key exchange with the lattice-based streamlined NTRU prime algorithm (SNTRUP), and mlkem768x25519-sha256 combines X25519 with the module-lattice-based key-encapsulation mechanism (ML-KEM) standardized by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Beginning with RHEL 10.1, the latter is preferred by OpenSSH when establishing connections unless configured otherwise.
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Red Hat ☛ Claude as your performance analysis partner [Ed: Red Hat promotes plagiarism of code! (And other such things)]
Performance analysis involves identifying and resolving application bottlenecks by measuring data like hardware counters, CPU profiles, and traces. These data files are often large (hundreds of megabytes), with CPU profiles containing extensive instruction cost details. Visually inspecting these large files—including zooming into traces in a browser to find patterns and dependencies—is a laborious and error-prone task.
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TechTarget ☛ Preparing for the vital but complex era of AI [Ed: Red Hat slopping away at slop, forgetting what it really ought to sell]
During the opening keynote at this month's Red Hat Summit, Red Hat President and CEO Matt Hicks said, "The new-initiative pressure, the organizational friction, the legacy constraints all happening at once … that combination is the villain in the room."
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SDTimes ☛ Rethinking the AI Gold Rush: Industry Leaders Warn of the “Agentic Paradox” [Ed: Red Hat promoting mindless pyramid scheme or "gold rush"]
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Red Hat Official ☛ IBM and Red Hat Commit $5 Billion to Redefine the Future of Open Source in the AI Era [Ed: Vapourware and false numbers to help a Ponzi scheme. This is utterly embarrassing decline with fake news. There is no "AI Era" and it's worse than the "dotcom" era (bubble).]