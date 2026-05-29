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12 Days of Shell
Shell scripts? No. Shells. The real thing.
So 12 days ago my wife and I finally did the 3-hour job of separating the fish from the shells. Shells can reproduce quite fast, rising in tally from just one last August to about 60 this month. Shells can be very large when fully matured. I have taken a dresser as the base for the new tank. Shells like to rise to its top in pursuit of food and I offer them calories once in 1-2 days, depending how quickly they consume almost everything.
Shells sometimes 'fall' (inside the water), making some noise when they collide with pebbles at the bottom. The impact isn't strong. It's amusing.
Shells are a lot easier (in my experience) to look after than fish. Feeding of the fish is looked after by Rianne, as they all swim next to her desk.
Shells as pets are unusual, but they are a slow-moving companion that is exceptionally easy to look after. We already have an abundance of food for them - enough to last 2-3 years to come. █
Image source: A group of purchased (mostly marine) shells includes the shell of a large tropical land snail (upper right), and a shiny freshwater apple snail shell (center)