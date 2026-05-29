today's leftovers

As a heavy emacs user, Guix system seems to be the logical place to rest one’s head in the perpetual distro hop. As an all-or-nothing type guy, I’ve been running NixOS for the better part of a year now, but Guix seems to philosophically align with me. That’s right, forget about pragmatism when you can have ideological purity!

But, as one will very quickly comes to find in installing Guix, the militant push to have everything be free software means that if you are installing this system to anything other than a hardwired desktop running some sort of open source video card or a librebooted ThinkPad from 2008, you will be very quickly out of luck when you want to say, use wifi or run any sort of video encode.

If you have the ability to plug your machine into an ethernet port, then you can install guix without much issue, but - the moment ethernet is inaccessible, you have to do a workaround.

The mitigation? Baking non-guix into an .iso image and installing from that instead.

In this article, I will discuss how I got non-guix installed to my x230 ThinkPad, and the process to get there.