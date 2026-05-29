news
today's leftovers
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu 26.10 Targets Linux 7.2 as Default Kernel
Ubuntu 26.10, the next Ubuntu version that’s scheduled for October 15, targets to use Linux 7.2 as the default Kernel. The Ubuntu developer team announced this decision one day ago in Ubuntu Discourse: Based on the current Linux release predictions, the mainline v7.2 kernel is expected to be released on Sunday, 2026-08-30.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Minsoo Choo ☛ First Co-op Term Recap
Most undergraduate students at the University of Waterloo are drawn to the school by its co-op program. Beyond helping cover tuition and living expenses for the following term, co-op provides résumé-worthy experience that pays dividends in future placements and post-graduation job searches. The program isn't without its drawbacks as there are no real breaks between terms and the competition can be intense, but it has given countless students hands-on experience that simply can't be replicated in a classroom.
For my first co-op term (one of six), I joined the FreeBSD Foundation as a Junior Software Developer Intern. I had been contributing to FreeBSD since May 2021, so I came in with an existing project backlog and a list of ideas I wanted to pursue. My supervisor, Ed Maste (emaste@), gave me the freedom to drive my own roadmap, which made the term especially productive.
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Joshua Blais ☛ Installing Non-Guix System
As a heavy emacs user, Guix system seems to be the logical place to rest one’s head in the perpetual distro hop. As an all-or-nothing type guy, I’ve been running NixOS for the better part of a year now, but Guix seems to philosophically align with me. That’s right, forget about pragmatism when you can have ideological purity!
But, as one will very quickly comes to find in installing Guix, the militant push to have everything be free software means that if you are installing this system to anything other than a hardwired desktop running some sort of open source video card or a librebooted ThinkPad from 2008, you will be very quickly out of luck when you want to say, use wifi or run any sort of video encode.
If you have the ability to plug your machine into an ethernet port, then you can install guix without much issue, but - the moment ethernet is inaccessible, you have to do a workaround.
The mitigation? Baking non-guix into an .iso image and installing from that instead.
In this article, I will discuss how I got non-guix installed to my x230 ThinkPad, and the process to get there.
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Debian Family
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Gnoppix Linux 26_6
Andreas Mueller has announced the release of Gnoppix Linux 26_6, the latest version of the project's privacy-focused and AI-optimised Linux distribution. This version is based on Debian's "Testing" branch and showcases the latest Xfce desktop: [...]
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Devices/Embedded
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Robotic Systems LLC ☛ moteus firmware version 1.0.0! - mjbots blog
Well, not the part about maintaining backwards compatibility, at least for the foreseeable future. What is changing is the release naming strategy. Instead of time based releases for the firmware and c++ library, and an “unstable” version for the python library, we’re switching to a pretty traditional semver model where the version number signifies something about the type of change involved. That also gives us the ability to release “patch” updates that just fix bugs, to decrease the risk of unintentional regressions when upgrading. Currently there is no “maintenance timeline” policy for releases, but we’ll take it as we go.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Weekly
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FOSS Weekly #26.22: Win for Linux, Firefox New Hey Hi (AI) Feature, AMD Betrayal, Rust GNU/Linux Commands and More
Linux gets some relief in the absurd OS-level age verification law fiasco.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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The Verge ☛ Hundreds of prolific Wikipedia editors are threatening to go on strike [Ed: Over time Wikipedia became somewhat of a marketing company, with prominent PR customers such as Microsoft and Bill Epsteingate]
After the Wikimedia Foundation abruptly dissolved a beloved team of engineers, Wikipedia’s volunteers are angry — and discussing how they can push back.
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