news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Privacy-focused, open-source Raspberry Pi Zero 2W DIY security camera offers end-to-end encryption, on-device AI
Secluso is a private, open-source, DIY home security camera system built around the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, featuring true end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and on-device Hey Hi (AI) for human, pet, and vehicle detection. It was designed as an alternative to commercial smart home cameras that require sending raw video feeds to a proprietary cloud, a practice that often raises significant privacy concerns.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Official Magazine presents: Flapulator, the 3D printed calculator
We are big fans of the Unix philosophy here at Raspberry Pi Towers: devices should do one thing and one thing well. It’s great that you can have a calculator app on your phone or a laptop, but a dedicated physical calculator somehow imbues the numbers with more gravitas. That’s certainly the case for this 3D printed calculator built by computer scientist Chris Haynes. The Flapulator, as he calls it, is a calculator sporting a 3D printed mechanical flap display, powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico, and featuring the same Gateron KS-33 low-profile mechanical switches as seen on Raspberry Pi 500+.
-
Hackaday ☛ Bring Back Your Bose With An ESP32
It’s become a familiar theme over the last couple of decades — hardware is rendered useless when its manufacturer pulls the cloud service on which it depends. This is particularly annoying when the device is something which shouldn’t need a cloud service to run in the first place, and several manufacturers have found themselves in hot water because of this.
-
Hackaday ☛ Recycling Two XBox One Consoles Into A 10 GB USB Flash Drive
Removing the eMMC chips isn’t that complicated and after some reballing fun the chips were both installed on a carrier board with a Norelsys NS1081 controller IC. This provides a USB 3.0 interface and can connect to up to four SD or eMMC memories, with here just two channels used.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Tuning in FM Radio on a 3D Printer Heatbed
Can a 3D printer's heatbed act as an antenna?
A fair question, as many an antenna is embedded in a PCB these days... and the traces on a PCB heatbed like the one used in Prusa's Core One look kinda like an antenna, if you squint the right way.
Really, anything (or anyone) can be an antenna, given enough power.