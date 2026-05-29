Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

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LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support

Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

Internet Society

From Email to Case Study: What We Learned About Connecting Refugee Communities in Just One Year

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

9to5Linux

Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.

Fwupd 2.1.4 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Intel Arc Pro B65 and Arc Pro B70 Support

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.1.3, the fwupd 2.1.4 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Intel Arc Pro B65 and Intel Arc Pro B70, Lenovo dock devices, Pixart TP devices with PID 1343, Egis MoC devices with PID 9201, as well as several GigaDevice and Puya SPI chips.

Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments

Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.

Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support

Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 29, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

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Rocky Linux 10.2 Linux distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws
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Reality check
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