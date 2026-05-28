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KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release
Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release - KDE Community —
If you’d like to test Union with a specific application, type QT_QUICK_CONTROLS_STYLE=org.kde.union [program name] into a terminal, where [program name] is, for example, systemsettings, plasma-systemmonitor, plasma-discover, spectacle, or any other QML-based app. Don’t set the environment variable globally, or this will break Flatpak apps.
The intention is for these apps to look as similar as possible when styled with Union to how they look without Union (though any minor visual improvements should be considered intentional!).
If you find any issues, make sure they’re Union-specific by running the app without Union, either by launching it with Breeze as your Application Style or by not overriding the QT_QUICK_CONTROLS_STYLE environment variable; this uses the current styling system so you can compare the two.
If you’ve found a Union-specific issue, report it here.