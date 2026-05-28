ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok will tell you the unsupported end of the pen will pivot downward. At least, that’s what they told YouTuber FatherPhi. He then showed each chatbot a live video of himself performing this experiment. After releasing one end, he easily held the pen out horizontally with just one hand.

“What just happened?” he asked ChatGPT.

“I saw the pen rotate exactly as expected,” the bot answered.

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A surreal back-and-forth followed, in which the bot stubbornly stuck with its incorrect prediction. In separate videos, the other chatbots struggled in similar ways.