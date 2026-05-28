news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Standards
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Miguel Grinberg ☛ SQLAlchemy 2 In Practice - Solutions to the Exercises - miguelgrinberg.com
To conclude with my SQLAlchemy 2 in Practice series, this article contains the solutions to all the exercises. [...]
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Education
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating young tech creators at Coolest Projects Ireland 2026
In April, young tech creators gathered at Explorium in Dublin for Coolest Projects Ireland 2026, a lively, creative celebration of young makers and their digital projects. This year’s event was held as part of Kinia’s Creative Technology Week, and welcomed over 100 young people, showcasing more than 80 incredible tech projects. Participants included young people from Code Clubs, CoderDojos, and schools across Ireland, as well as young creators taking part individually.
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APNIC ☛ Register now for APNIC 62 in Mumbai
We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for APNIC 62, being held from 4 to 10 September 2026 in Mumbai, India. Proudly hosted by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI), APNIC 62 is your opportunity to shape the future of the Internet in the Asia Pacific.
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Science News ☛ AI bots ignore evidence. Can we trust them with science?
ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok will tell you the unsupported end of the pen will pivot downward. At least, that’s what they told YouTuber FatherPhi. He then showed each chatbot a live video of himself performing this experiment. After releasing one end, he easily held the pen out horizontally with just one hand.
“What just happened?” he asked ChatGPT.
“I saw the pen rotate exactly as expected,” the bot answered.
We summarize the week's scientific breakthroughs every Thursday.
A surreal back-and-forth followed, in which the bot stubbornly stuck with its incorrect prediction. In separate videos, the other chatbots struggled in similar ways.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Andre Alves Garzia ☛ We need to own our computing experience
Recently, I think that we need to move further into owning more and more of our computing experience. The avalanche of LLM/AI based slop solutions being force fed into our lives is radicalising me towards a very specific path in which owning my own platform now needs to mean controlling my own computing experience.
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Hereticles ☛ Sovereignty Over Convenience
I’ve recently been on a journey reclaiming sovereignty over all of my data and infrastructure. I still remember the era before the cloud when you had to do everything yourself.
Cloud changed all of that, and it was really nice - and convenient. In the back of my mind, though, there was a tiny little scratch.
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Licensing / Legal
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The Register UK ☛ Researchers find all big-name bots bomb EU compliance tests
LARA tests models for prohibited and high-risk behaviors covered by EU regulations, including data protection failures, manipulation, emotional state inference, psychological profiling, and failures to respect human oversight obligations. Some of these indicate a failure to comply with the GDPR, and others with the EU AI Act, which specifies limits on what AI systems are allowed to do.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Rlang ☛ survivoR now includes US50 and AU12
After a couple of big seasons survivoR v2.3.12 has been updated with US50 and AU12.
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Standards/Consortia
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Hackaday ☛ So Long, CHU, And Thanks For All The Time Signals
In the long ago, pre-[Internet] days when your clock project wasn’t an ESP32 getting its timing via NTP over WiFi, it was still possible to build a wirelessly-updating clock. All you needed was a shortwave receiver tuned to a time signal — perhaps like the National Research Council of Canada’s CHU, found on the dial at 3330, 7850, and 14 670 kHz. At least, it can be found at those frequencies until June 22nd, 2026, when the station will finally go dark.
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