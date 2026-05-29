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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ Network Bandwidth Monitoring Tools: iftop, nload, bmon, and vnstat
Compare nload, iftop, bmon, and vnstat for checking GNU/Linux network bandwidth in real time and tracking historical traffic usage.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” changed the GNU/Linux gaming landscape when it launched in April 2026.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to install Krita on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, you have four working paths available and each one fits a different workflow.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kodi on Linux Mint 22 and 21
Kodi turns a GNU/Linux Mint desktop into a TV-friendly media center for local movies, music, photos, live TV add-ons, and remote-control workflows.
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Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Fake Webcams Have Many Uses
Dealing with text streams is a fundamental skill for the Linux power user. You can sort, merge, and search text files easily from the command line. What if you could do the same thing with video? Well, you can. Maybe you want to add a logo to a webcam feed before sending it to a conference app. Maybe you want to blur, color-correct, or annotate video in real time. Or perhaps you want to inject prerecorded video into Zoom while pretending it is a live camera. Linux can do all of this, and the key ingredient is usually the same: a loopback video device.
The basic idea is simple. Instead of an application reading directly from /dev/video0, you create a fake camera device using the v4l2loopback kernel module. Your software pipeline writes processed video into the fake camera, and applications read from it as if it were a normal webcam. The result is surprisingly powerful.
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Fabio Akita ☛ Backing Up Gmail to Maildir on Linux
Most people just trust Google and leave everything there. Anyone who follows this blog knows I don’t trust anyone: if it’s in the cloud, it’s not mine. That’s why I keep a NAS at home to back up everything that matters. I don’t trust Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Gmail.
Email has always been the most annoying piece of this puzzle. My old workflow was to open Thunderbird, let it pull everything from Gmail over IMAP, and back up the ~/.thunderbird directory. Works, but it’s manual, tedious (remembering to open Thunderbird every so often), and locked to Thunderbird itself: if I want to read those emails in another client, they’re sitting in some proprietary internal format.
After a while it clicked: Linux has had native email support forever. The modern protocols (IMAP, SMTP) are open standards. And the local storage format, Maildir, has been around and working well since the 90s. Thunderbird isn’t needed for any of this.
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Andy Bell ☛ Navigating the age-old problem of checkmarks in UI with progressive enhancement
The CSS ::checkmark pseudo-element is used to style the checked state of input elements with checkers including the <select> dropdown, checkboxes, and radio buttons. There’s one problem: at the time of writing, ::checkmark lacks browser support on two major browsers: Safari & Firefox.
That’s not all.