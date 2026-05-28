news
Red Hat Official Sites on Slop and RHEL
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Red Hat Official ☛ When certificates expire 8x faster, manual renewals break
New security expectations are dramatically reducing maximum certificate validity—from periods of 398 days down to as little as 47 days by 2029. The shift is not theoretical: the first major reduction—to 200 days—began in March 2026. Shorter validity does not merely mean “more paperwork.” It means teams will need to renew certificates roughly 8x as often as before. Manual tracking, spreadsheets, and heroic weekend rotations don’t scale to that rhythm; they create drag, inconsistency, and blind spots.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The same 16 GPUs, twice the users: Inference-aware routing for LLM clusters [Ed: Red Hat selling slop. It used to sell Linux.]
Every GPU-hour has a price, the question is how much work you are getting out of it.
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Red Hat ☛ Running Hey Hi (AI) inference on Rebellions ATOM NPU with Red Bait AI [Ed: Red Hat selling slop]
As enterprises scale Hey Hi (AI) from proof of concept to production, there's a need for flexible and cost-effective inference infrastructure.
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Red Hat ☛ How we built integration testing for fast-moving Hey Hi (AI) backend [Ed: Slop promotion by IBM Red Hat]
How do you keep your backend compatible with an upstream dependency that changes its API every week? And how do you do it without spending a dollar on large language model (LLM) calls?
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Red Hat Official ☛ From Amazon Linux 2 to RHEL: Plan your conversion
The end of support for Amazon Linux 2 (AL2) is upcoming on June 30, 2026. For users, that means that the migration to other distributions is a necessary step in order to keep their systems protected and up to date. If it makes sense for your workloads, the Convert2RHEL utility now allows customers to convert Amazon Linux 2 to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7, offering a path to join the RHEL ecosystem with all its benefits, including enterprise-level support.
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Red Hat ☛ stalld’s BPF Backend: Breaking Free from debugfs
For years,
stalldhas been a critical tool for maintaining stability in real-time and CPU-isolated GNU/Linux environments.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Elevating your exam experience: The new, simpler way to verify your identity
We have evolved our identity verification process to make your exam day smoother while enhancing the overall security of the experience. By moving the verification step to before your exam day, we’re removing the stress of fumbling with ID cards in front of a webcam. With your identity confirmed in our system in advance, you can enjoy a much calmer and more focused onboarding experience.