news
Security and Microsoft's Latest Attempt to Hide Holes by Banning the Messenger
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (bind, buildah, compat-libtiff3, compat-openssl11, containernetworking-plugins, crun, delve, dnsmasq, dovecot, edk2, firefox, freeipmi, gdk-pixbuf2, giflib, git-lfs, glib2, go-fdo-client, go-fdo-server, golang, grafana, grafana-pcp, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, gstreamer1-plugins-base, gstreamer1-plugins-good, and gstreamer1-plugins-ugly-free, iputils, jq, kernel, krb5, libcap, LibRaw, libsndfile, libsoup, libsoup3, libssh, libtiff, libvirt, linux-sgx, luksmeta, mingw-glib2, NetworkManager, nginx, nginx:1.24, nginx:1.26, openexr, openssh, openssl, opentelemetry-collector, p11-kit, PackageKit, podman, python-jwcrypto, python-markdown, python-tornado, python3.11, python3.12, python3.14, python3.9, qemu-kvm, rsync, skopeo, sudo, systemd, thunderbird, tomcat, unbound, vim, xorg-x11-server, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, yggdrasil, and yggdrasil-worker-package-manager), Debian (imagemagick, kdenlive, memcached, node-shell-quote, and samba), Fedora (chromium, curl, editorconfig, haproxy, perl-Crypt-DSA, perl-HTTP-Tiny, poppler, rust-afterburn, rust-coreos-installer, rust-eif_build, rust-rpm-sequoia, rust-sequoia-chameleon-gnupg, rust-sequoia-git, rust-sequoia-keystore-server, rust-sequoia-octopus-librnp, rust-sequoia-openpgp, rust-sequoia-sop, rust-sequoia-sq, rust-sequoia-sqv, and uriparser), Oracle (compat-libtiff3, dnsmasq, firefox, freeipmi, kernel, and uek-kernel), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (assimp, firefox, glibc, gnutls, go1.25-openssl, go1.26-openssl, kernel, kubevirt, leancrypto, libarchive, libsndfile, mcphost, nginx, openssh, podman, python-GitPython, rsync, and samba), and Ubuntu (ayttm, dnsmasq, libssh2, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.17, linux-iot, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, ngtcp2, onnx, opencc, protobuf, python-git, samba, xdg-dbus-proxy, and xmlrpc-c).
-
Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Why Developers Struggle with Container Security, and How to Help Them Do Better
More than a decade has passed since Docker (the platform that brought software containers mainstream) swept onto the scene, transforming the way many organizations build and deploy applications.
-
InfoQ ☛ How Microsoft's Surveillance Arm LinkedIn Identified a Kernel Lock Contention Issue Causing Recurring System Freezes
When Microsoft's Surveillance Arm LinkedIn engineers encountered short-lived, recurring outages where the database powering their user feed became unavailable and then recover without leaving helpful traces, they had to devise a novel approach to uncover the root cause using off-CPU profiling with eBPF.
-
LRT ☛ ‘Hostile states' behind massive data breach, Lithuanian president says
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the theft of over 600,000 records from the Centre of Registers is a matter of national security, adding that “hostile states” were likely responsible for the incident.
-
Security Week ☛ LA Metro Cyberattack Linked to Iranian State-Sponsored Hackers
The attack was claimed by a hacktivist group, but evidence showed it used infrastructure linked to Iranian government threat actors.
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
SANS ☛ Reconstructing an Akira Ransomware Kill Chain from Perimeter and Endpoint Logs, (Wed, May 27th)
Most Akira write-ups focus on the ransom note or the encryption routine. By the time those show up the interesting forensic work is over. The questions that matter to defenders sit earlier. How did they get in. When did they get domain admin. What did they touch before the binary fired. Those answers live in the days before impact. They sit in two log sources that almost never get joined. The perimeter firewall and the backdoored Windows event channel.
-
-
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft's Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub bans security researcher who posted zero-day backdoored Windows exploits because company 'ruined their life' — expert claims action is vindictive and promises further retaliation
Microsoft's Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub bans security researcher who posted zero-day backdoored Windows exploits
-