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Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux
The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.
The Steam Controller firmware has been improved by fixing an issue where continuous rumble would sometimes break Gyro input, an issue causing occasional stutter on the gyro polling rate, IMU failures when using extended rumble, and trackpad ‘dead zone’ issues experienced by some users.