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PCLinuxOS Magazine Articles About PCLinuxOS
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
It seems we place more value on those playing games than those whose socially redeeming value of their jobs is (and remains) untold, with greater impact on society as a whole. Educators are especially underpaid, seeing how they are charged with educating our children, and the results of their efforts may remain hidden for many years.
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ A Temporary “Fix” For Synaptic & How To Fix Repo Paths
Editor’s Note: A “perfect storm” presented itself over the last half of May that has PCLinuxOS users scrambling to counter. First, RPM was updated to version 6.x, which breaks the compatibility with Synaptic. The version of Synaptic used by PCLinuxOS is a special version designed to work with RPM. That version hasn’t been actively updated or maintained since the early to mid 2000’s. Then, NLUUG changed the path for the PCLinuxOS repository … with NO notification to anyone. That meant that NO ONE could update, regardless of which package manager was being used (Synaptic or PCLinuxOS’s homegrown DNF PM). As a result, a lot of confusion has ruled ever since. Our longtime friend kalwisti has made detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to a) temporarily fix Synaptic so that you can update your system and switch to DNF PM, and b) how to “fix” the path statements in both Synaptic and DNF PM. If you have not already done so, you need to RETIRE Synaptic and make the switch to DNF PM. Otherwise, you may not be able to update your system in the very near future. It would be best to read through the entire article before making any changes.
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: How To Change Your DNS In PCLinuxOS
Relevant to all versions of PCLinuxOS.
Changing your DNS numbers is as simple as editing a file.
In your favorite text editor, open the file /etc/resolvconf/resolv.conf.d/base.
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Making Music Easily and Cheaply on PCLinuxOS, Part 4
Continuing the series of articles on module music, I’ll be discussing one of the programs with the coolest features in the module music and retro composition scene.
MilkyTracker is one of the most famous and active tracker programs (music sequencers) today, designed specifically to be compatible with the Amiga MOD file format, as well as supporting many other tracker music formats (such as XM, S3M, IT, and extended MODs).