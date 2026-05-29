PCLinuxOS Magazine Articles About PCLinuxOS

Editor’s Note: A “perfect storm” presented itself over the last half of May that has PCLinuxOS users scrambling to counter. First, RPM was updated to version 6.x, which breaks the compatibility with Synaptic. The version of Synaptic used by PCLinuxOS is a special version designed to work with RPM. That version hasn’t been actively updated or maintained since the early to mid 2000’s. Then, NLUUG changed the path for the PCLinuxOS repository … with NO notification to anyone. That meant that NO ONE could update, regardless of which package manager was being used (Synaptic or PCLinuxOS’s homegrown DNF PM). As a result, a lot of confusion has ruled ever since. Our longtime friend kalwisti has made detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to a) temporarily fix Synaptic so that you can update your system and switch to DNF PM, and b) how to “fix” the path statements in both Synaptic and DNF PM. If you have not already done so, you need to RETIRE Synaptic and make the switch to DNF PM. Otherwise, you may not be able to update your system in the very near future. It would be best to read through the entire article before making any changes.