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Our Site's Policy on Polite Language
We need not name some of the forbidden words, need we?
A very long time ago we - the community behind this site - decided that in order to be considered "family-friendly" the site would avoid - or at least do its best to avoid - crude language. Since we don't have comments on what we publish - only IRC - it's not hard to enforce this rule.
Tux Machines and its sister site have long been regarded "educational resources" - not satire, not entertainment and so on. For such missions to be upheld we need to keep the material accessible in the lingual sense. Nobody can say we're unsafe for kids to read/navigate. █
Image source: Some of Miss Garland girls, Class of 1900. Taken at Milton [MA] June 1900.