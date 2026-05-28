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ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not
Quoting: ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not - Notebookcheck News —
ThinkPads may run Windows out of the box in most cases, but the black business laptops from Lenovo are also a popular choice in the Linux community. They are often hailed for their great compatibility with Linux, and Lenovo also markets ThinkPads as compatible with Linux - a claim that we wanted to put to the test.
So, we grabbed the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 we recently reviewed, downloaded a Linux Mint ISO (version 22.3 - Cinnamon 64-Bit, Kernel 6.14.0.37) and created a Live USB Stick. After enabling 3rd Party CAs, the system booted up with no issues.
With Linux Mint booted up, we did a quick check for hardware compatibility issues. First thing we noted was that neither Wi-Fi nor Bluetooth worked out of the box. RJ45-Ethernet, however, does, so it is possible to put get the ThinkPad laptop online.