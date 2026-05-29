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Free and Open Source Software
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Net Worth Tracker - personal finance web application - LinuxLinks
Net Worth Tracker is a personal finance web application aimed at Italian investors.
It brings portfolio tracking, performance analytics, cashflow management, dividend monitoring, and long-term financial planning into a single dashboard. The application is built with Next.js, React, TypeScript, Tailwind CSS, and Firebase, with support for automatic price updates and a user interface in Italian.
This is free and open source software.
CaptainHook - flexible Git hook manager - LinuxLinks
CaptainHook is a flexible Git hook manager for PHP developers that helps teams share and enforce repository workflows through a simple JSON configuration file.
It can run checks before commits and pushes, validate or prepare commit messages, and trigger follow-up tasks after operations such as merges, checkouts, and rebases. The project is designed to make Git hooks easier to maintain across teams while still allowing developers to extend the system with their own PHP logic when needed.
This is free and open source software.
Astrologer Studio - astrology workspace - LinuxLinks
Astrologer Studio is a professional astrology workspace that helps astrologers and enthusiasts manage client records, generate a wide range of precise charts, and explore planetary movements through visual tools.
The application combines chart generation, subject management, ephemeris and timeline views, and optional AI-assisted interpretations in a modern self-hostable interface.
This is free and open source software.
Smemstat - reports the physical memory usage - LinuxLinks
smemstat is a command-line tool for examining Linux process memory usage with shared memory divided proportionally, making it more informative than simple resident memory reports.
It shows swap, USS, PSS, and RSS figures for running processes, and can present memory activity either as a single snapshot or as sampled output that highlights changes over time.
This is free and open source software.
Treeline - local-first personal finance app - LinuxLinks
Treeline is a local-first personal finance app that stores financial data on the user’s own computer in a DuckDB database.
It offers a desktop interface for managing accounts, transactions, tags, rules, and queries, together with a command-line tool for automation, SQL access, imports, syncing, and agent integrations. The software is currently in beta and is under active development.
This is free and open source software.