Free and Open Source Software

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From Email to Case Study: What We Learned About Connecting Refugee Communities in Just One Year

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support

Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

9to5Linux

Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments

Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.

Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support

Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2026

Net Worth Tracker

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Happy Birthday to Dad [original]

  
Next year it'll be "the big 80"

 
Fedora: Reports, Development, and Infrastructure

  
Fedora leftovers

 
Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)

  
hardware picks

 
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws

  
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating

 
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

  
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

  
NVIDIA 610 graphics driver is now available for download with support for new Vulkan extensions, support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices, and more.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Hytale, No Man's Sky, and More

  
the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
BSD and GNU Leftovers

  
3 stories

 
COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

  
COSMIC 1.0.14 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Store, and COSMIC Applets.

 
Linux On Android Provides Inexpensive, Powerful Computing

  
Rather than trying to install a mobile-oriented Linux distribution (such as postmarketOS)


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
8 built-in Android features that started their life as standalone apps

 
These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared

  
These distros were people's first Linux installs

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
WordPress at 23; Did your editor font go default serif on WordPress 7.0?

  
WordPress news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security and Microsoft's Latest Attempt to Hide Holes by Banning the Messenger

  
typical Microsoft

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Kernel Space: Nvidia Vera CPU, LWN on Linux, and Slop

  
mostly Linux

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Snapping, Pitivi, and Gitg Port to GTK4

  
GSoC projects and more

 
Articles About Ubuntu Workshop Tool

  
Ubuntu Workshop Tool coverage

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Mozilla: Firefox "Smart Window", Lobbying in Politics, and Firefox Tooling Announcements

  
Firefox and more

 
Red Hat Official Sites on Slop and RHEL

  
latest in redhat.com

 
Game From 1989 Published 3.7 Decades Late, Speculation Bubble (Slop) Drives Up Steam Deck OLED Price to Almost $1,000

  
gaming leftovers

 
Applications: dtg and checking a new virtual private server (VPS)

  
GNU/Linux comand line tips

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Is it time to move from Windows to Linux?

  
I still program on Windows as well as on Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi OS (Debian)

 
ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not

  
They are often hailed for their great compatibility with Linux

 
ODF vs OOXML, an issue that should never have existed

  
Whenever we address the contrast between ODF and OOXML

 
Best mid-range tablet runs simultaneously with Android and Linux in review

  
Thanks to the integrated "Linux Lab" environment, the Honor MagicPad 4 allows seamless switching between Android and Linux without rebooting

 
OviOS Linux 6 makes the switch from SysV to systemd

  
Following the unavoidable shift in the Linux ecosystem, OviOS 6 drops SysV and moves to systemd

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release...

 
8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too

  
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot

 
Our Site's Policy on Polite Language [original]

  
we need to keep the material accessible in the lingual sense

 
Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

  
Calibre 9.9 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, updated and improved WolneLektury store, and new news sources.

 
5 Months Pass So Fast [original]

  
At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Home can now use what cameras see as automation starters, Android widget improved

 
New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice

  
LibreOffice is a desktop application, and we will continue making it

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Archanoxy – Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution

  
Archanoxy is an Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution aimed at penetration testing, security auditing, and terminal-first workflows

 
Krita 5.3.2 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.2 and 6.0.2

 
LWN Coverage of the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
latest articles

 
openSUSE "terms of site" raise complaints about age restrictions

  
age restriction seems to have been added

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

  
A new stable Steam Client update is now available with better support for Valve’s new Steam Controller on Linux, as well as improvements to in-game overlay, Steam Input, and Remote Play.

 
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
slop and more

 
GNU/Linux: Kubernetes, KDE, and GNOME

  
some leftovers

 
Audio: Linux Matters, Red Hat on Ask Noah Show, "Wonders of Web Weaving"

  
3 new ones

 
BSDs, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
mostly Linux

 
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla Lobbying

  
Firefox and more

 
Content Management Systems (CMS): Awkiawki, Ghost CMS, and WordPress

  
good and bad

 
Kernel: Hardware Support, Bluetooth Regression, Vivado, and More

  
Linux leftovers

 
Slop as a Time-Wasting Nuisance to Linux Development

  
Torvalds awakens too late

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security bugs and more

 
Freedom-respecting Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications

  
Android and more

 
qBittorrent 5.2.1 and Burning GNU/Linux ISOs

  
Applications for ISOs

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Steam Deck/Android, Godot, and More

  
gaming related picks

 
Microsoft booster reviews GNU/Linux from Windows users' (and Microsoft marketer's) perspective

  
a couple of new posts

 
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments

  
Ubuntu maker Canonical launched today a new tool for developers called Workshop, which lets you launch sandboxed development environments on Ubuntu with a single command.

 
AppGrid 1.8 Native App Launcher for KDE Plasma 6 Is Out with New Features

  
AppGrid 1.8 open-source application launcher for the KDE Plasma desktop environment is now available for download with new features and improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
from redhat.com

 
Slop Considered Harmful and Undesirable to Web Browsers and Web Clients Like Dillo and cURL

  
they talk about it

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Python, Perl, and more

 
Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support

  
Exfatprogs 1.4 exFAT utils for Linux has been released today with improvements and new features for the mkfs.exfat, fsck.exfat, and exfatprogs programs.

 
Our Anniversary/Birthday a Fortnight Away [original]

  
our community is bigger than ever before

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's habit-learning feature is now spreading to more non-Pixel phones

 
Anderon - Like Kyndryl - Could be Far Deeper in Debt Than Its Alleged Worth (Vapourware)

  
Time will tell, but it seems like a Federal-enabled (by the Federal Government) accounting scam, nothing more, nothing less

 
MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

  
MX Linux 25.2 distribution is now available for download with a new text-mode installer, Debian 13.5 base, and Linux kernel 7.0 on the AHS builds. Here’s what’s new!

 
Fedora quietly became the best "everything" Linux distro—and no one noticed

  
Most Linux distros are designed with a specific type of user in mind

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 hardened Linux firewall distro is now available for download with OpenVPN 2.7, security patches for Dirty Frag and Copy Fail vulnerabilities, and other changes.

 
CaramOS – Linux distribution based on Linux Mint

  
CaramOS is a Linux distribution based on Linux Mint Cinnamon, itself built on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

 
Equestria OS – Arch Linux-based distribution

  
Equestria OS is an Arch Linux-based distribution themed around My Little Pony and Equestria Girls

 
Planet GNOME: Fuzzy Time Everywhere

  
The current versions are Fuzzy Time GB, a Wear OS watch face, and Fuzzy Clock GB, a GNOME Shell extension

 
You can easily make Zorin OS look and feel like Windows, MacOS, or Linux - here's how

  
Zorin OS is one of the most popular Linux distributions

 
Shows/Videos: Recent Clips About GNU/Linux and Linux

  
via invidious

 
I've tried so many Linux email clients - why Aerion just replaced Geary as my top pick

  
Also, when I launch Geary on Pop!_OS, the app sometimes doesn't appear until I run the geary command

 
Recently in Slashdot About Slop Causing Problems for Linux, AMD (Xilinx) Betraying Linux, and More

  
recent discussions

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles