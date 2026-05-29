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LLM Slop is Banned in Tux Machines
Some months ago we quit linking to Linuxiac. Prior to that, about a year earlier, we temporarily did the same. Linuxiac began experimenting with LLMs and upon contacting the editor of Linuxiac he did not deny it. Later it seemed like he quit doing it, so we forgave him, but we saw him getting lazy again some time around 3-4 months ago. Linuxiac is basically somewhat of a hybrid slopfarm at this point. It is mildly-edited slop. The "human element" does not matter if core parts are spewed out by LLMs. This is not journalism. It's also a pyramid scheme. Unlike NFTs or fake-coins, it 'trades' slop (synthetic text, images etc.) under the false presumption of real value. There's no value, it's junk.
There's a wealth of sites out there that are not slopfarms and Tux Machines tries to reward those sites. Those sites are the victims of plagiarism by sites like Linuxiac. █
Image source: Linuxiac