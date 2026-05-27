news
Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)
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Devices/Embedded
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support
Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.
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Rui Carmo ☛ Indoor Wi-Fi Roaming with OpenWRT
A few months after writing up the Cudy AX3000 units and moving the house over to OpenWRT, I ended up revisiting the one bit I had deliberately waved away as “good enough”: roaming.
A real house, with a mix of phones, tablets, laptops and a few stubborn IoT things that insist on staying in 2016, has… issues. But they’re not always obvious, and given we’d both upgraded the 5GHz band and changed the locations of the access points, it took a while to figure out where the new rough spots were.
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M5Stack Launches CardputerZero, a Pocket-Sized Linux Computer for Makers and Developers
M5Stack, a global provider of modular IoT and embedded development platforms, today announced the launch of CardputerZero, a new handheld Linux device that brings the Cardputer series into the Linux era. Powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0 (CM0), CardputerZero expands the original Cardputer concept from an ESP32-based microcontroller device into a more capable portable platform for development, prototyping, and field use.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ WCH BLE Analyzer Pro USB Bluetooth LE sniffer gains GNU/Linux software with Wireshark (pcap) support
Last November, we wrote about the WCH BLE Analyzer Pro, an inexpensive (~$20) USB Bluetooth LE sniffer and analyzer, which looked useful and good value for reverse engineering and debugging. One downside is that the WCH BLE Analyzer software was only made for backdoored Windows 7 to 11, but Xecaz decided to look into it and reverse-engineered the USB protocol to write GNU/Linux software using libusb that outputs a standard pcap compatible with popular tools such as Wireshark, or as he puts it: “WinChipHead forgot to ship a GNU/Linux driver.
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CNX Software ☛ RAKwireless WisMesh Pi HAT RAK6421 turns your Raspberry Pi 4/5 into a modular Meshtastic gateway
RAKwireless WisMesh Pi HAT RAK6421 is a modular Meshtastic gateway expansion board for Raspberry Pi 4/5 that adds support for the company’s WisBlock ecosystem. Designed for users running meshtasticd (the Linux-native Meshtastic service), it enables scalable, always-on Meshtastic base stations, MQTT gateways, and backbone relay nodes.
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Arduino ☛ ZenCell: replacing two boards with one, to build a better quality inspection solution
Carlo Prisco and Fabio Marchese from PriscoZen had a clear goal from the start: not a technical demo, but a real, working platform that could bring machine control, software logic, and visual quality inspection together in a single compact system. Something they could demonstrate live, evolve over time, and show that industrial automation doesn’t have to mean a traditional PLC in every scenario. The result is ZenCell – and its story is a good example of how innovation, more often than not, emerges through iterations and a progression of improvements, rather than a single eureka moment.
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Olimex ☛ Six new models of OV5647 5-Megapixel cameras with adjustable lenses for ESP32-P4-DevKit and ESP32-P4-PC are in stock
The OV5647 is one of the most popular 5 MP image sensors used with Raspberry Pi and embedded vision applications. Thanks to its wide availability and proven performance, companies like Espressif selected it for their ESP32-P4 development platforms and reference designs.
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Hackaday ☛ Drawing Videos On An Etch-a-Sketch
We’ve covered etch-a-sketch robots before, but usually they’re not quite as fast as [Every Flavor of Robot]’s “video” etch-a-sketch, capable of drawing a full portrait in as little as a minute.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Raspberry Pi 6 won’t arrive before 2028 – and is skipping an NPU
The Raspberry Pi 6 won’t be released before 2028 and it won’t feature an onboard NPU to handle Hey Hi (AI) compute tasks. Insight into plans for the Pi 6 were shared by three of the company’s key engineers and leaders in an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit on 21 May, 2026. Based on past launches the gap between major Pi models (Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4 and 5) is around 3-4 years. The Raspberry Pi 5 launched in 2023.
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CNX Software ☛ ODROID-H5 SBC Review – Part 1: Unboxing, Type1 case assembly, and first boot
Hardkernel has sent me a kit with the ODROID-H5 10GbE SBC for review. In addition to the defective chip maker Intel Core i3-300 board itself, the kit also comes with an ODROID-H5 Type-1 case, an M.2 card for a second 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and other accessories. I’ll start the review with an unboxing, my experience assembling the kit, and first boot using an M.2 NVMe SSD with Ubuntu 24.04 and backdoored Windows 11 in a dual-boot configuration.
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CNX Software ☛ ESPHome 2026.5.0 released with new ESPHome Device Builder (beta), performance/memory optimizations
ESPHome 2026.5.0 has just been released with the beta version of the new ESPHome Device Builder web app that replaces the legacy in-tree dashboard with a real configuration editor, a firmware job queue, multi-select bulk actions, labels and areas, out-of-sync detection, cross-config search, distributed builds, and a proper settings UI.
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CNX Software ☛ PolyCast5 – An ESP32-C5 multi-tool remote with dual-band WiFi 6, BLE, ESP-NOW, LoRa, and Infrared Tx/Rx (Crowdfunding)
PolyCast5 is a portable, hackable ESP32-C5-based multi-tool remote to control devices through five different core wireless technologies: WiFi 6, Bluetooth LE, ESP-NOW, LoRa, and infrared Tx/Rx. The all-in-one controller can be used for cybersecurity work, a standard IR learning remote control, a voice-enabled password manager, a robotic arm controller, an Hey Hi (AI) keyboard using the built-in microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, a long-range LoRa remote control, DIY electronics projects through a 4-pin GPIO header, and more.
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