Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)

A few months after writing up the Cudy AX3000 units and moving the house over to OpenWRT, I ended up revisiting the one bit I had deliberately waved away as “good enough”: roaming.

A real house, with a mix of phones, tablets, laptops and a few stubborn IoT things that insist on staying in 2016, has… issues. But they’re not always obvious, and given we’d both upgraded the 5GHz band and changed the locations of the access points, it took a while to figure out where the new rough spots were.