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New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice
Quoting: New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice - TDF Community Blog —
It was suggested that the team be distributed in two parts, with proper interaction between the groups. Additional headcounts, as well as external contracts are considered to fulfil the mission. New community developers will be assigned to tasks upon demand.
Of critical importance, the suite security and CVE’s management were assigned to Christian Lohmaier (Release engineer) and Xisco Fauli (Quality Control). Coverity and OSS-Fuzz services are assigned to Xisco Fauli. These new missions require additional manpower, and provisions for hiring an additional QA specialist is needed.
The team will select valuable technology and code under FOSS licenses, and from companies using LibreOffice Technology.