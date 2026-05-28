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Free and Open Source Software
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OpenSIPS - mature SIP server - LinuxLinks
OpenSIPS is a mature SIP server designed for professional VoIP and real-time communications platforms.
It combines core SIP signaling and routing with a large set of modules for registration, call handling, presence, load balancing, NAT traversal, security, database connectivity, and external integrations, making it suitable for building scalable communication services and SIP infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H running Linux - BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.
BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initializing hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly. Stored on the motherboard, the BIOS is the first thing that springs into action when you power on a machine.
ClipShare - Flutter-based clipboard history and synchronization application - LinuxLinks
ClipShare is a Flutter-based clipboard history and synchronization application for sharing clipboard content between Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows.
It can synchronize text, images, files, and text messages, with support for local network discovery, direct device communication, and relay-based syncing for wider network use.
This is free and open source software.
Folio - privacy-focused personal finance app - LinuxLinks
Folio is a privacy-focused personal finance app designed to help you track expenses, manage budgets, and analyze spending from a simple desktop interface.
It’s local-first, so sensitive financial data is stored on your own device rather than being handled by a hosted service. The application is built with Tauri, with a Svelte frontend and Rust backend.
This is free and open source software.
quien - terminal-based domain intelligence toolkit - LinuxLinks
quien is a terminal-based domain intelligence toolkit that provides an interactive TUI for investigating domains and IP addresses.
It brings together WHOIS/RDAP data, DNS records, mail configuration, SSL/TLS details, HTTP headers, SEO checks, and technology stack detection in a single command-line tool.
This is free and open source software.
CircuitVerse - construct digital logic circuits online - LinuxLinks
CircuitVerse is a browser-based platform for designing, simulating, and sharing digital logic circuits.
It’s aimed at learners, educators, and electronics enthusiasts, covering everything from basic logic gates to more advanced sequential circuits, and it also provides an interactive book and documentation to help users learn digital circuit fundamentals.
This is free and open source software.
Clipbird - cross-platform clipboard synchronization application - LinuxLinks
Clipbird is a cross-platform clipboard synchronization application that helps users share clipboard data between devices on the same local network.
This desktop version supports Linux and Windows, and it works with the companion Android application to provide clipboard sharing across multiple devices without relying on a cloud service.
This is free and open source software.
blivet-gui - graphical tool for storage configuration - LinuxLinks
blivet-gui is a graphical storage configuration tool for Linux built on the blivet library.
It gives users a desktop interface for inspecting storage devices and preparing configuration changes without relying entirely on command line utilities. The project is designed for storage setup and reconfiguration tasks, and upstream provides installation paths through Fedora repositories as well as packages for Debian, Ubuntu, openSUSE, Mageia, and OpenMandriva.
This is free and open source software.
Clipboard Bridge - cross-device clipboard synchronization tool - LinuxLinks
Clipboard Bridge is a cross-device clipboard synchronization tool that shares plain text between computers and phones using a simple HTTP API.
It provides a lightweight desktop service for Linux, Windows, and macOS, together with a native Android app and iOS Shortcuts support, making it suitable for users who want quick clipboard transfer without relying on a cloud service.
This is free and open source software.
nsxiv - fork of sxiv - LinuxLinks
nsxiv is a minimalist X11 image viewer written in C. It began as a fork of the now-unmaintained sxiv and is designed to remain a mostly drop-in replacement while adding sensible extra functionality.
The project also emphasizes customisation, letting users tailor behaviour through configuration, Xresources, and helper scripts.
This is free and open source software.
DecentPaste - cross-platform clipboard sharing application - LinuxLinks
DecentPaste is a cross-platform clipboard sharing application that lets users share clipboard content between devices over a local network.
It’s designed as a privacy-focused alternative to cloud-based universal clipboard services, using peer-to-peer connections, local discovery, secure device pairing, and encrypted clipboard synchronization.
This is free and open source software.