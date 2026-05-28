Free and Open Source Software

This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.

BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initializing hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly. Stored on the motherboard, the BIOS is the first thing that springs into action when you power on a machine.