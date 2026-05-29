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Games: Unreal, Godot, Steam Deck, and More
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Lars Thießen ☛ How to make Unreal’s Message Log 100 times faster
One of the quirks that Unreal beginners are often irritated by is the fact that the Unreal editor has not only one, but two log windows. The more commonly used one is called ‘Output Log’ and is what you’d expect from a log: A simple text display that usually looks something like this: [...]
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot XR Community Game Jam V
Results of the 5th Godot XR Community Game Jam!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Despite the significant price increase, the Steam Deck is already sold out in certain regions | GamingOnLinux
You've no doubt by now seen the rather surprising increase in the price of the Steam Deck OLED, but that doesn't seem to have stopped people buying them all up.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Intel Arc G-Series processors announced for next-gen handheld gaming PCs | GamingOnLinux
Intel are throwing their hat formally into the handheld gaming PC arena, with the official reveal of their new Intel Arc G-Series processors.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Stylish 2.5D action brawler Skroyder Rumble brings a weird Brazilian-inspired cartoon world | GamingOnLinux
Skroyder Rumble is one I think you definitely need to keep an eye on if you like action brawlers, as the style and combat look great in it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ It's a little too easy to get obsessed with the auto-battler Oaken Tower | GamingOnLinux
Oaken Tower has you build up a tower of items to create powerful synergies, to fight against other players in asynchronous PvP battles. It very much reminds me of the also quite popular Backpack Battles, except you're building a small tower instead of doing some backpack Tetris.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Rain Games (Teslagrad) put up a demo for Knuckle Jet, an off-the-wall jetpunk ricochet action platformer | GamingOnLinux
Fans of crazy action might want to have a look at what Teslagrad developer Rain Games have coming next, with a demo of Knuckle Jet out now. It was revealed back in March 2025 and while unfinished, they're ready to see what you think.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Fruit Ninja designer reveals Normal Golf Game with a demo - there's nothing normal about it | GamingOnLinux
Waking up on a golf course, you're trapped and the menace game designer Luke Muscat has taken $100K from you - so time to play a totally normal game of golf. Okay, it's anything but normal, you don't even remember how you got there.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ MangoHud v0.8.4 released - should fix the Steam Overlay not working | GamingOnLinux
The excellent performance monitoring tool MangoHud v0.8.4 is out now, and it contains an important bug-fix with the Steam Overlay. You can use MangoHud to check things like FPS, frame timings, temperatures, CPU/GPU load, benchmarking and lots more features. Check out the GamingOnLinux Guide for more info on how to use it!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Big Steam update is out now, plus the Steam Workshop upgrade rolls out for everyone | GamingOnLinux
Valve have rolled up all the recent Beta updates into a fresh stable update for all Steam gamers with lots of tweaks and the new Workshop update too.