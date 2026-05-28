news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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APNIC ☛ [Podcast] About time
This episode of PING explores how today’s dependence on highly synchronized clocks is colliding with unstable Earth rotation, legacy system epochs, and the growing need to secure Internet time itself.
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #469: What your Oura ring won’t tell you
Meanwhile, your Oura ring is quietly transmitting some of its data unencrypted – and when one journalist asked the company how often it hands user data to law enforcement, the answer was quite telling.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Report - May 2026
Krita 5.3.2/6.0.2 is here. Read on for a look at development news and the Krita-Artists forum's featured artwork from last month.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: IPFire 2.29 Core 202
The IPFire team have announced the release of a new version, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202. The new version mostly places a focus on addressing kernel security bugs. [...]
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Debian Family
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: Zenclora Linux Tries to Make Sense of Debian ⭐
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