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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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IBM 'Value' Fell 20%, The Executives Took Bonuses and Bonus Hikes
IBM is paying more and more money to the executives
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More Information on IBM Red Hat Layoffs in April 2026, Hundreds of Skilled GNU/Linux Engineers Laid Off (300+ Simultaneously)
How long can the corporate media ignore IBM layoffs for?
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 41 Out of 200: More Misuse of UK-GDPR (for US Citizens), More Copy-Pasting for Garrett and Graveley, Alleging That Publishing Unflattering Information is a 'Privacy' Issue
No wonder his own colleagues thought poorly of him (the junior barrister)
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Dr. Andy Farnell Blasts Misuse of the Term "AI" to Describe Plagiarism, Plunder, and Misinformation
Dr. Stallman wrote about it back in the early 1980s
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A Sign of Progress?
We'll solve war hunger and colonise Mars soon, according to men who never graduated from College
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The Slop Delusion: This Morning We Broke Story on Red Hat Layoffs in Two Posts, Google is Already Plagiarising Them With Slop and Getting the Basic Facts Wrong
Google does not have "AI"; it has slop, which means it scrapes other people's work, then imitates it poorly
New
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Three Years Ago We Disconnected From the United States, Now France Does the Same
Maybe in the coming months France will recruit loads of UNIX/Linux specialists
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While Thousands of EPO Workers Are on Strike the President of the EPO, Who Bribes His Voters, Gives Himself Millions of Euros and 5,000 Euros Per Month in Housing Allowance
Campinos is immune, inherently corrupt, and habitual briber of his 'voters'
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IBM and Red Hat Whistleblowers Versus a Dying Fourth Estate (Journalism Seems to Have Died as Silently as IBM RAs Go)
What a crazy world we live in!
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Slopfarms We Forget About Because They Silently Die
The hard reality (for slobs and sloppers) is, slopfarms have no future
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Gemini Links 10/04/2026: Flexiveganism, What Happened to Twitter, and Algorithm Fetishes
Links for the day
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Links 10/04/2026: Indonesia's Social Control Media Bans Extend to Google YouTube, "I.M.F. Says Iran War Will Drag Global Growth Lower"
Links for the day
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Media Blackout Regarding Mass Layoffs at Red Hat
To be very clear, what happened is certainly real
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 42 Out of 200: Getting the Very Basic Technical Concepts Very Wrong, or Where Miscomprehension Begets "Plausible Deniability"
It's difficult to argue with people over things that they do not even understand
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This Coming Weekend and Next Week We'll Cover EPO Scandals a Lot, There Are Still Perpetual Strikes That the Media Intentionally Avoids Covering
Expect our focus on EPO corruption to grow again
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Raw: Extensive Evidence of Red Hat's Mass Layoffs in China (IBM Meets Geopolitics)
This has nothing to do with workers' performance
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We'll Never Ever Do Social Control Media, Nate Silver's Article Helps Explain Why
If you want to research and publish, stay away from it
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Links 10/04/2026: Pseudoscience and "Amazon Pulls Support for Perfectly Fine Older Kindles" and More Attacks on American Journalism
Links for the day
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"IBM is Constantly Laying Off People" (Not Just in Red Hat)
IBM as a company is collapsing
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Many Layoffs at IBM Red Hat, as the Rumours Said
Red Hat mass layoffs [...] "this was a difficult decision to make."
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Microsoft, Drowning in Net Debt, Will Make Many More Cuts
The company is a net negative to society
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April 15: Richard Stallman to Speak at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas
Next Wednesday in the afternoon Dr. Stallman will speak in a US college for the second time this year and for the second time in nearly 8 years
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 09, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, April 09, 2026
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Gemini Links 10/04/2026: Cycling, Slop, and Software to Keep Photos Organised
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
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