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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Quoting: Slimbook Executive report 13 - Reasonable, can be awesomer —

The Slimbook Executive is a lovely machine. Even three years later, the case feels amazing, the screen colors, the sound quality, the keyboard. Top notch stuff. Kernel 6.17 brings in tons of goodies, and in a way, it truly refreshes the performance of the 24.04 LTS line. If not for the suspend issue, I might actually be rather content, a rare software-related emotion nowadays. But here we are.

I still hope that one day the pointless sleep-wake nonsense will be gone. Then again, manufacturers often like to focus on the new and shiny, and few care about maintaining firmware for older models, let alone releasing new, updated, patched bundles. I don't know if there's even going to be a fix for the Executive. Because it is really held back by something that should never have happened.

It also unfairly creates an unnecessary stain on Linux. People reading this report won't necessarily see much distinction between Slimbook, Ubuntu, and the chassis company. Or care. I mean, if it's sold as one piece, it is sort of one piece. Who knows. At least the recent improvements give me a bit more energy to endure the odd problems for a while longer. Shame, because the Executive is one of the prettiest, comfiest machines I've ever used, and Kubuntu 24.04 does a reasonable job at the end of the day. The damage seems to be entirely self-inflicted. Sigh. Take care, Tuxians.