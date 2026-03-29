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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026



Quoting: ZestISO - desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux - LinuxLinks —

ZestISO is a rolling-release desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux.

It’s available in two editions: “KDE Gaming” and “Xfce”. The KDE Gaming edition targets modern hardware and includes a wide range of gaming and multimedia software, along with HDR (High Dynamic Range) video support. The Xfce edition is a lighter alternative aimed at older or less powerful systems.

Both editions include the Wine compatibility layer for running certain Windows applications and games, and they support Microsoft NTFS file systems. ZestISO also features its own graphical installation tool known as the “ZestISO Installer.”