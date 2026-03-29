MetPy is a Python library that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for working with meteorological data. It enables users to read, visualise, and perform calculations on weather datasets, making it particularly useful for atmospheric scientists, researchers, and educators.

The project integrates closely with the wider scientific Python ecosystem, leveraging libraries such as NumPy, SciPy, Matplotlib, and Xarray. It offers specialised functionality for meteorology, including unit-aware calculations and advanced plotting capabilities, allowing users to build powerful and reproducible weather analysis workflows.

This is free and open source software.