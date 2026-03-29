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Free and Open Source Software
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MetPy - read, visualize and perform calculations with weather data - LinuxLinks
MetPy is a Python library that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for working with meteorological data. It enables users to read, visualise, and perform calculations on weather datasets, making it particularly useful for atmospheric scientists, researchers, and educators.
The project integrates closely with the wider scientific Python ecosystem, leveraging libraries such as NumPy, SciPy, Matplotlib, and Xarray. It offers specialised functionality for meteorology, including unit-aware calculations and advanced plotting capabilities, allowing users to build powerful and reproducible weather analysis workflows.
This is free and open source software.
DDRescue-GUI - frontend for ddrescue - LinuxLinks
DDRescue-GUI is a graphical frontend for ddrescue designed to simplify the process of recovering data from failing storage devices.
While ddrescue itself is a powerful command-line utility that copies data from damaged media while minimizing further harm, DDRescue-GUI provides an accessible interface so users can perform recovery operations without needing to remember complex commands.
The application is particularly useful for rescuing data from hard drives, SSDs, USB flash drives, and optical media affected by read errors. It allows users to configure recovery jobs visually, select input and output devices, and manage log files that enable interrupted recovery processes to resume efficiently.
This is free and open source software.
QuestDB - high-performance time-series database - LinuxLinks
QuestDB is a high-performance time-series database designed for handling large volumes of timestamped data with extremely low latency and high ingestion throughput. Built from the ground up for demanding workloads, it is commonly used in areas such as financial market data, real-time analytics, and IoT telemetry, where fast data ingestion and rapid query execution are critical.
The system uses a column-oriented storage model combined with vectorised execution and hardware-level optimisations to deliver efficient query performance. It supports standard SQL with time-series extensions, integrates with common tools and protocols, and offers a multi-tier storage architecture that balances real-time access with long-term data retention.
This is free and open source software.
OpenDrift - framework for ocean trajectory modelling - LinuxLinks
OpenDrift is a Python-based framework for modelling the trajectories and behaviour of particles, objects, or substances drifting in the ocean and atmosphere. Developed primarily for scientific and operational use, it enables users to simulate the movement and fate of entities such as oil spills, drifting debris, search and rescue targets, and biological particles using environmental data inputs.
Rather than being a single-purpose model, OpenDrift is designed as a flexible and modular framework. It allows users to build or extend specialised models by defining physical or biological processes, while reusing a common simulation core. The software can ingest data from a wide range of sources including ocean, atmospheric, and wave models, making it suitable for research, forecasting, and environmental analysis workflows.
This is free and open source software.
IoTDB - high-performance time-series database - LinuxLinks
Apache IoTDB is a high-performance time-series database designed for managing large volumes of data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
It provides an integrated solution for data collection, storage, querying, and analysis, with a focus on handling high-frequency time-series data efficiently across both edge and cloud environments.
The system uses a columnar storage format optimised for time-series workloads and supports high-throughput data ingestion with low-latency queries. Its architecture is designed to scale from single-node deployments to distributed clusters, making it suitable for industrial IoT scenarios that require reliable, real-time data processing and analytics.
This is free and open source software.
CodeceptJS - scenario-driven end-to-end testing framework for Node.js - LinuxLinks
CodeceptJS is a scenario-driven end-to-end testing framework for Node.js.
It abstracts browser interaction into simple steps written from a user’s perspective, helping make automated tests easier to read and maintain.
This is free and open source software.
fooyin's release 0.10.x adds important improvements - LinuxLinks
Many users consider fooyin to be the best open source music player available for Linux. It’s worth checking out the new release!
fooyin v0.10.x represents one of the most significant updates to the lightweight Linux music player, introducing long-requested playback features alongside a wide range of usability improvements and internal refinements. Across the 0.10.0 and 0.10.1 releases, the focus is clearly on enhancing the listening experience while improving stability and configurability.
A headline change in v0.10.0 is the introduction of DSP (Digital Signal Processing) support. This brings a built-in DSP suite along with a fully integrated equaliser, allowing users to shape audio output directly within the player. This addition substantially expands fooyin’s capabilities, moving it closer to more feature-rich audio players while retaining its minimalist ethos.
Borg UI - modern web-based interface for BorgBackup - LinuxLinks
Borg UI is a modern web-based interface for BorgBackup to manage backup operations through a clean and intuitive graphical environment. It removes the need to interact directly with Borg’s command-line interface, making it easier to create, monitor, and restore backups with minimal setup.
Designed for self-hosted environments, Borg UI runs as a lightweight service, typically via Docker, and supports both local and remote repositories. It provides full visibility into backup processes, along with tools for scheduling, notifications, and archive browsing, making it suitable for home labs, servers, and small-scale deployments.
This is free and open source software.