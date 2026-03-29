Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2026

a woman meteorologist

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed

  
KaOS Linux 2026.03 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.19, Niri 25.11 compositor, Noctalia 4.7 desktop shell, and more.

 
Framework Becomes a KDE Patron

  
Framework supports free open-source software and becomes KDE's latest patron

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Smashing Security, and Linux Age Checks

  
Episodes for today and video of interest

 
SaaS/Back End/Databases: DNSDB, "SaaS is mostly dead", and Greenmask Releases

  
server-centric news

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) distribution ahead of the final release on April 23rd, 2026.


  
 


 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
GNU/Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux for smartphones

  
gadgets and hardware

 
Games: ScummVM 2026.2.0 "Railmonicon" and Stagger v0.1.0

  
gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Say hello to Neil Roberts, new LibreOffice developer focusing on scripting support

  
The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice

 
GIMP 3.2.2 Released

  
We present the first micro-release of GIMP 3.2! Over the last two weeks

 
Fedora 44 will automatically make your Windows games run faster, no tweaks required

  
Don't get me wrong; gaming on Linux has come a long way in the last few years

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ZestISO – desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux

  
ZestISO is a rolling-release desktop Linux distribution built on Arch Linux

 
PluriOS – Bolivian Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS

  
PluriOS is an open-source project that aims to standardize a Linux desktop environment for Bolivia

 
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Pico, and More

  
Projects and gadgets

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Fedora: Update Problem and Ultra-powerful Tool

  
Fedora quietly solved Linux's update problem

 
AçorOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
AçorOS is an arm64 and amd64 Debian-based Linux distribution from Portugal

 
Linux KDu – Brazilian Ubuntu-based operating system

  
Linux KDu is a Brazilian, Ubuntu-based operating system in the Brazilian-Portuguese language version

 
After a Long Time, Ubuntu Shows Some Respect to Deb Packages

  
It will be easier to manage the classic Debian packages in the Snap/App Center in the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

 
February/March in KDE Itinerary

  
In the past two months since the previous report we added a new welcome screen

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates

  
GIMP 3.2.2 open-source image editor is now available for download with various improvements, bug fixes, and UI/UX updates.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla and more

 
Ubuntu Against Choice and Diversity, the Excuse Being 'Security'

  
bad turn

 
New Debian Developers and Maintainers and Samuel Henrique on Curl

  
Debian leftovers

 
Wikipedia Tarnished by Slop, Not Just 'Donations' From Rich People Who Control the Wiki

  
Wikipedia woes, slop vs Open Access/Content

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Python and more

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and Slop

  
mostly Red Hat's site

 
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review

  
OpenSUSE news

 
Season of KDE 2026 Report on Lokalize and More

  
KDE development

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: This Week in GNOME, Gedit 50.0 Released, and Monitor Panel

  
some GNOME updates

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
"I stopped using Snap" and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More

  
devices and gadgets

 
Samsung and Linux UI

  
5 new picks

 
today's howtos

  
from two domains only

 
Games: Visual Game Script Editor, Alien Deathstorm, and More

  
mostly Liam's articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news with focus on Linux

 
SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

  
SystemRescue 13 live Linux system rescue toolkit is now available for download with the Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new tools, and HiDPI improvements.

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Shows and clips via Invidious

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto has had a rough time lately, with yet another issue popping up

 
Even if you have 16GB of RAM, this one "compressed swap" trick makes Linux significantly smoother

  
RAM swapping is a common tool your OS uses to free up RAM in occasions

 
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes

  
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy

 
This non-Chromium Linux browser can run Chrome, Firefox, and Safari extensions

  
It can be really tough to settle on a browser if you're not a fan of Chromium, at least on Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Mageia 10 Art Voting

  
With the release of the first version candidate planned for the coming weeks

 
LazyLinux – Void-based desktop Linux distribution with Xfce

  
LazyLinux is a fully pre-configured Linux distribution originating from Hadrut, Armenia, built on top of Void Linux

 
Coyote Linux – security-focused distribution

  
Coyote Linux is a security-focused Linux distribution designed to deliver firewall

 
This Week in Plasma: Easier Microphone Sensitivity Adjustment

  
This week saw a large variety of improvements in fields as diverse as better support for multi-screen and multi-GPU setups

 
Linux 6.12.79

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.79 kernel

 
ODF is the future, OOXML is the past

  
Whenever a user, a government, a school or a business chooses the format in which to store and exchange its digital documents

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Operating System Leftovers

  
BSD and SUSE

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: sudo-rs, Ubuntu’s App Center, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and NucBox

  
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
the hardware leftovers

 
Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

  
Mixxx 2.5.6 open-source virtual DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improvements to controller mappings and effects, as well as bug fixes.

 
Linux and so-called 'Linux' Foundation Leftovers

  
LF and more

 
FOSS Applications and News

  
Software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2

  
RHEL and more

 
CIQ (Rocky Linux) Trying to Ride "Hey Hi" Hype Wave With x86

  
4 new picks

 
Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode

  
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2026.1 as the latest stable snapshot of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking, coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2025.4.

 
Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More

  
Some gaming news

 
Switching Switches [original]

  
Now back to normal

 
We Need Fewer Buildings, More Nature [original]

  
"Manchester’s new spy HQ"

 
No Social Control Media? No Problem. [original]

  
It's widely known and days ago a high-profile American court confirmed that Social Control Media is intentionally designed to be addictive

 
HaikuOS and Openwashing at Google

  
another pair of links

 
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version

  
NVIDIA released today the stable version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.

 
Server: eBPF, Kubernetes, and Slop

  
4 new picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software/Payware and Rust (Experimental Code Instead of Stable Code, in the Name of "Security")

  
Canonical/Ubuntu latest

 
Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges

  
Tails 7.6 has been released today as the sixth update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.

 
Applications and HowTos

  
today's howtos

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto is having a hard time recommending media

 
Tux Machines' Position on "Age Verification" in GNU/Linux [original]

  
It's not about protecting children

 
LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.6 today as a hefty update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles