Valnet Linux Leftovers

When your computer fails to boot, it's really hard to see it as a learning opportunity rather than "an annoyance that's stopping me from getting my work done", especially if you weren't planning on wasting hours troubleshooting that day. The first time this happens to you when using Linux, it can really feel like the sky is falling, and for Windows vets coming over to Linux for the first time, going with the nuclear option of reinstalling completely can seem like the only solution.

When I was first learning how to use Linux in an academic setting, I'd break my install a lot by accident due to mismanagement of packages and flippant command usage, and I started learning a lot from having to fix it in order to save my work properly. After I graduated, I started breaking it a lot more on purpose to further my learning, and it did a lot for my confidence in using Linux day-to-day.