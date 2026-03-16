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Switching to a tiling window manager and from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6
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XDA ☛ I switched to a tiling window manager, and I can't go back to floating windows
I used to assume the pressure I felt during the day came from the amount of work on my plate. But I noticed I had a pattern of opening a browser, a terminal, chats, notes, and before doing any meaningful work, I was arranging everything. Resize. Move. Line up. Adjust again. It was pretty constant.
Floating windows are flexible and familiar, but the catch is that flexibility comes with a steady stream of small choices. When you switch contexts often, you end up making layout decisions all day long. No dramatic decisions, but they just repeat.
I didn't switch to tiling because of some kind of productivity theater. I heard a lot of stories about how tiling helped folks that had similar annoyances as me, and trust me, I was annoyed by the friction once I realized it was actually happening. Tiling isn't for everyone, and I'll explain that, but it worked wonders for me.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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XDA ☛ I switched from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6 and it fixed all my complaints about the Linux desktop
When you think of Linux, you probably think of Ubuntu first, and with Ubuntu comes GNOME, the desktop environment most people are familiar with. On top of Ubuntu being so massively popular, GNOME is also the default desktop for a lot of well-known distros, including Debian and Fedora, so it's no wonder it's the most popular.
But popularity doesn't always equal quality, and upon switching to the latest version of KDE Plasma, I was instantly in love with it, much more than I ever was with GNOME. KDE Plasma quickly became my favorite Linux desktop, and I believe it would be yours, too.
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