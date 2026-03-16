Switching to a tiling window manager and from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6

I used to assume the pressure I felt during the day came from the amount of work on my plate. But I noticed I had a pattern of opening a browser, a terminal, chats, notes, and before doing any meaningful work, I was arranging everything. Resize. Move. Line up. Adjust again. It was pretty constant.

Floating windows are flexible and familiar, but the catch is that flexibility comes with a steady stream of small choices. When you switch contexts often, you end up making layout decisions all day long. No dramatic decisions, but they just repeat.

I didn't switch to tiling because of some kind of productivity theater. I heard a lot of stories about how tiling helped folks that had similar annoyances as me, and trust me, I was annoyed by the friction once I realized it was actually happening. Tiling isn't for everyone, and I'll explain that, but it worked wonders for me.