GNOME: Malika's Outreachy Internship and Libadwaita 1.9

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Fwupd 2.1.1 is a major release that introduces support for updating the firmware on Blestech touchpads, ELAN Haptic MCU devices, FocalTouch devices, Himax touchscreens, HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hubs, KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Dongles, PixArt touchpads, and Novatek touchscreens.