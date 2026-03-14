news
Applications: diffoscope (Reproducible Builds), Namida, Hotspot, and More
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Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 314 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version* Don't run "test_code_is_black_clean" test in autopkgtests.
314. This version includes the following changes:
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It's FOSS ☛ Foot: The Wayland Terminal Most GNU/Linux Users Don’t Know About
There is simply no shortage of terminals for Linux. And yet we keep on seeing new terminals coming up almost every year.
The regular terminal works but then there are terminals like Kitty and Ghostty that provide modern features and customization.
In the same regard, foot is also a good terminal worth having a look. It is not a new project. It has been an active player for sevaeral years and yet not many Linux user have heard of it.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.11: SUSE for Sale, Firefox Redesign, New-ish Terminal, i3 Customization and More
"For sale" sign has been raised for SUSE Linux.
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Linux Links ☛ Namida – feature-rich music / video player for Linux, Android, and Windows
Namida is a modern music and video player. The application aims to combine an attractive interface with a powerful local music library
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KDAB ☛ Hotspot v1.6.0 released
Hotspot is a standalone GUI designed to provide a user-friendly interface for analyzing performance data. It takes a perf.data file, parses and evaluates its contents, and presents the results in a visually appealing and easily understandable manner.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I install these Linux terminal apps on every system
When I use Linux, I practically live in the terminal. As with any living space, I like to add my own touch when I move into a new place. Here are the apps I install on a new system to make it feel like home.
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Make Use Of ☛ 5 Linux terminal commands that fix most of my system problems
Even though Linux systems are quite stable, daily use can trigger certain errors. Several Linux distros include GUI tools, but the most reliable fixes happen in the terminal because it gives you more precise control over repairs.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Microsoft Copilot Linux alternatives that are just as good (if not better)
As an avid user of AI tools, I was instantly intrigued when I overheard a conversation about AI assistants that Linux users could access and use via a desktop app. The discussion aroused my curiosity because it made me realize that, although I use Copilot on Windows, I don't usually use an AI companion on Linux primarily because, unlike Windows, Linux distributions usually don't have built-in AI companions.