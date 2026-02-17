news
Kernel, Distributions and Operating Systems, Hardware for Tinkering
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: Kernel-only network configuration on Linux
What if I told you there is a way to configure the network on any Linux server that: [...]
MaskRay ☛ Call relocation types
Most architectures encode branch/call instructions with a PC-relative displacement. This post discusses a specific category of branch relocations: those used for function calls and tail calls. Some architectures use two ELF relocation types for a call instruction: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
Linuxize ☛ Best GNU/Linux Distributions for Every Use Case
A practical comparison of the best GNU/Linux distributions for beginners, developers, servers, gaming, and security testing.
Don Marti ☛ Chromebook conversions in Hayward, California
Who: People interested in digital freedom on a budget
What: Chromebook conversion session
Jonathan Frederickson ☛ How I manage my Guix System configs
I've been meaning to write up a post on how I manage my Guix System configurations for a while, because I've hit on a solution that feels kinda nice, inspired by how folks do things in NixOS.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Calls for Board Candidates Moves Forward
After a delay to clean up the membership database, the Election Committee confirmed the process is back on track. Project members will choose candidates to fill two open seats on the openSUSE Board.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ xSDR – A tiny M.2 2230 SDR module with Artix-7 FPGA and LMS7002M RFIC (Crowdfunding)
Wavelet Lab’s xSDR is a tiny, single-sided M.2 2230 software-defined radio (SDR) module designed for integration into laptops, embedded systems, and edge computing devices. A successor to the company’s previous uSDR, the “x” in xSDR stands for “extended,” adding 2×2 MIMO support and a wider frequency range to the same tiny footprint.
CNX Software ☛ DShanPi-A1 Hey Hi (AI) Education Rockchip RK3576 SBC features HDMI input and output ports, dual GbE
DshanPi-A1 Hey Hi (AI) Education is a single board computer (SBC) powered by a Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 SoC, and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash, which I first discovered in the GNU/Linux 6.19 changelog. The board features HDMI 2.1 video output, a mini HDMI video input port, a MIPI DSI display interface, two MIPI CSI connectors for up to four cameras, dual GbE, an M.2 Key-E socket for WiFi and Bluetooth, a few USB ports, and a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with some Raspberry Pi HAT boards.
CNX Software ☛ Project Aura – A neat, easy-to-assemble, DIY Air quality monitor compatible with Home Assistant
Project Aura is an ESP32‑based DIY air quality monitor that combines a touchscreen display and industrial sensors. It is fully integrated with the Home Assistant open-source home automation platform. The words “DIY” and “open source” often imply manufacturing the board yourself and soldering components, but that’s not the case for Project Aura. It’s based on off-the-shelf components connected through cables without any soldering requirements, while the enclosure can be 3D printed.
