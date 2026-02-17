news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 373
The professional-grade audio workstation Ardour has a great new version, Microsoft's Surveillance Arm LinkedIn does a shocking but not surprising amount of browser fingerprinting, Firefox is getting a button to turn off the Hey Hi (AI) nonsense, a new way to prevent slop “contributions” to your project, another tale of someone failing to switch to Linux, and why we should talk more about why open source software can be better than proprietary alternatives.
-
Linux User Space Episode 6:08: Bing Bang Boom
Coming up in this episode
- Neocities went Bing Bang Boom
- Discord says open up and say ahhh
- KDE GNU/Linux snaps at snap