news
Programming Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.122 released
Version 0.122 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated): [...]
Farid Zakaria ☛ Creating massively huge fake files and binaries
I was writing a test case for lld to support “thunks” [llvm#180266] which uses a linker script to place two sections very far apart (8GiB) in the virtual address space.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2026-02-08 [Older] "Beautiful Perl features", new series on dev.to
Perl ☛ 2026-02-08 [Older] Mojo with WebSocket
Perl ☛ 2026-02-08 [Older] PCC Summer 2025 Videos Out! Summer PCC 2026 Announced!
Perl ☛ 2026-02-06 [Older] Dancer2 + DBIx::Class::Async + HTMX
Perl ☛ 2026-02-04 [Older] This week in PSC (214) | 2026-02-02
Perl ☛ 2026-02-03 [Older] Evolution of DBIx::Class::Async
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Muxup ☛ shandbox
shandbox enter will open a shell within the sandbox for easy interactive usage. As a convenience, if the current working directory is in $HOME/sandbox (e.g. $HOME/sandbox/foo) then the working directory within the sandbox for shandbox run or shandbox enter will be set to the appropriate path within the sandbox (/home/sandbox/foo in this case). i.e., the case where this mapping is trivial. Environment variables are not passed through.
Java/Golang
Go Programming Language ☛ Go 1.26 is released - The Go Programming Language
Go 1.26 introduces two significant refinements to the language syntax and type system.
