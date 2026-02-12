news
Games: Proton Experimental, No Man's Sky Remnant, and More
New Proton Experimental update adds controller support to more launchers on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released a new update to Proton Experimental, their testing ground for getting more Windows games running on Linux / SteamOS systems. Since there's a few different versions of Proton it's easy to get confused, so check out what they're for in the GamingOnLinux guide.
No Man's Sky Remnant update brings a fancy gravity gun and customizable trucks | GamingOnLinux
No Man's Sky is gradually turning into a playground, and now you can mess with physics in the No Man's Sky Remnant update. The major highlight here is the new "Gravitino Coil" that they say is a powerful new anti-gravity module for your multi-tool. This allows you to grab large objects and fling, toss or carefully carry them around the world.
Overwatch has returned with new heroes and a new UI | GamingOnLinux
Overwatch has returned with the "2" now in the bin, along with a big content update with new heroes and a new lobby UI. In many ways it makes sense, Overwatch 2 never really hit the levels it was supposed to, and most of what was going to make it a sequel was never even released. So this reset feels like a good step for the game overall.
Retro Macintosh games Return to Dark Castle and Beyond Dark Castle arrive on Steam in March | GamingOnLinux
Return to Dark Castle and Beyond Dark Castle are classic Macintosh games from the 80s, and they're getting a bundled definitive edition re-release on Steam. Coming from Ludit Holdings, a studio founded by Mark Stephen Pierce, co-creator of the original Dark Castle series.
Wireless VR streaming levels up on Linux with the latest WiVRn release | GamingOnLinux
Have a VR headset and want to do some gaming from your Linux PC? WiVRn has a new release out that should make the experience even better.
Valve fix up rumble related controller latency in the latest Steam Beta | GamingOnLinux
A small but useful Steam Beta update has arrived and it's an especially good one for controller players that have rumble enabled.
Clever auto-battling racer Backseat Champions has a demo out now | GamingOnLinux
Taking some of the elements of survivor-likes and putting them into a tactical racing game, Backseat Champions has a really fun idea with a demo out now.
Prefixer is a modern alternative to Protontricks that's faster and simpler | GamingOnLinux
Protontricks is a useful tool for Linux gaming, but it's a bit on the slow and complicated side that Prefixer aims to solve.