news
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, 3D Printing, RISC-V, and More
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-02-08 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (06/2026): Fairbruary Mainline Calling
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Harvard researchers develop novel 3D printing method for soft robotics — rotational multi-material method creates muscle-like structures that can be programmed to twist, lift, or bend
This new technique, developed by former postgraduate student Natalie Larson and graduate student Jackson Wilt at the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, merged several existing methods to create a new method called rotational multi-material 3D printing. This technique prints multiple materials through a single nozzle, which is continuously rotating as it prints.
-
Harvard University ☛ 3D Printing Soft Robots
The advance was led by graduate student Jackson Wilt and former postdoctoral researcher Natalie Larson in the lab of Jennifer Lewis, the Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering in the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). The method combines several Harvard-developed 3D printing techniques and circumvents traditional casts and molds that are typically used to make soft robots.
“We use two materials from a single outlet, which can be rotated to program the direction the robot bends when inflated,” Wilt said. “Our goals are aligned with creating soft, bio-inspired robots for various applications.”
-
Digital Camera World ☛ Nikon Heartography: Nikon once turned a dog into a photographer using a compact camera and a heart rate monitor
Nikon Heartography was an adorable marketing stunt where the camera company gave a dog the ability to trigger photos by connecting the camera to a heart monitor. The stunt came out of Nikon Asia back in 2015, but thanks to some recent social media posts – and perhaps the upcoming Valentine holiday – the canine photo stunt has resurfaced.
-
Hackster ☛ DeepComputing Opens Pre-Orders for Its Third-Generation Framework Laptop 13 RISC-V Mainboard
DeepComputing has announced its third-generation RISC-V single-board computer for the Framework Laptop 13, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard III — this time offering full support for the RVA23 profile, the newly-mandated minimum for support by Canonical's Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
"We're launching an Early Access Program for developers and early adopters to receive the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard III for Framework Laptop 13, powered by SpacemiT K3," DeepComputing announced of the board's impending launch. "This program is designed for developers and early users who want to be among the first to experience next-generation RISC-V on a modular laptop platform."