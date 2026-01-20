original
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom
BSDs and GNU/Linux are benefiting from a new, previously-unexplored political atmosphere, wherein there's this "multipolar" world with several superpowers altering allegiances, e.g. India getting closer to Russia and China and the US alienating Canada and Europe (it's not just about Greenland). With several ongoing wars countries begin to utter words like "digital sovereignty", "domestic tech", and "self-hosted".
We expect 2026 to be a year of considerable growth for GNU/Linux. Some companies will try to get in the way or trap computer users (including businesses and governments) and slop will continue to fail (it's already waning).
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux". █
Image source: desert hermits