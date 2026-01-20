Tux Machines

LinuxGizmos.com

MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

BentoIO CMX0 IO-Carrier Board adds low-profile platform for Raspberry Pi CM5

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

ESP32-E22 debuts with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and dual-mode Bluetooth

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]
the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]
The message of RMS is more important than ever before
 
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
Android Leftovers
Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
Free and Open Source Software
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
Today in Techrights
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs
Raspberry Pi as a Desktop
Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux
Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux
Linux: The Real Operating System
By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it
Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality
Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora
There are many desktop Linux distributions
I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it
Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
Revive an old laptop with Linux
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux
FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
today's howtos
Linux 6.19 Delays
Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]
There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists
Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]
Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic
Android Leftovers
You can use an old Android phone as a media server
Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
That's a good start for 2026
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
Making This Site Faster [original]
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
Improving the Sites Some More [original]
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026
The 275th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 18th, 2026.
In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates) [original]
5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released
Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown
today's howtos
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]
Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy
I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined
Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux
You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more
But that’s the beauty of Linux
I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect
So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux
Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety
Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this
Free and Open Source Software
Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor
Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]
perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom
Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]
Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind
Not Limited to One Protocol [original]
In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically
