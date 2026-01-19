Tux Machines

Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More

Coming more than five months after Amarok 3.3.1, the Amarok 3.3.2 release introduces the ability to show the “added to collection” time in the tag dialog when available and adds support for opening items in the playlist with a single click and adding them to the playlist in the collection browser with a double click.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026

A commercial airliner, just taken off from Kathmandu International Airport, seen from by the Boudanath stupa

Updated This Past Day

  1. 'Cancel Culture' Doesn't Work (in the Long Run)
    Despite all the attacks, I'm enjoying life, I'm keeping productive, and our audience continues to grow
  2. GNU/Linux Still up (statCounter Says to 6%) in Bosnia And Herzegovina
    Let's see where it is at year's end
  3. Making Layout Changes
    Feedback can be sent to us
  4. Behind an Economy of Fake 'Worths' and Fictional 'Valuations' or 'Market Caps'
    They normalise white-collar crime and say "everyone is doing it!"
  5. Links 18/01/2026: "South Africa is Running Out of Software Developers", Companies Spooked to Find Slop is a Major Liability
    Links for the day
  6. Place Your Bets: Who Will Die First? Microsoft or IBM?
    Not even joking; make a guess
  7. Restoring Professional Pride in the Tech Sector
    Rejecting slop isn't being a Luddite
  8. Slop Bubble "Is Worse Than The Dot Com Bubble"
    Edward Zitron Says It like it is

    New

  9. Links 18/01/2026: The "Deepfake Porn Site Formerly Known as Twitter" and Turkey to Block Kids' Access to Social Control Media
    Links for the day
  10. Gemini Links 18/01/2026: Against English as Language of the Net, "Symposium of Destruction"
    Links for the day
  11. You Would Expect This Kind of Misleading Narrative Shortly Before Microsoft (or GAFAM) Mass Layoffs
    misleading PR
  12. FOSDEM 2026: democracy panel, GNOME & Sonny Piers modern slavery experiment
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  13. Pump-and-Dump With IBM Shares, Courtesy of People Who Stand to Gain From the 'Pump'
    "3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Right Now"
  14. IBM: Spying on Staff Like Never Before and Implementing Silent Layoffs This Month, Say Insiders
    what we heard from whistleblowers seems to corroborate
  15. IBM is Not a Free Software Company (It Never Was)
    Red Hat's main product, RHEL, is full of secret sauce and has 'secret recipes' (it is basically proprietary)
  16. IBM Turning Up the 'RTO' (Stress) and 'PIP' (Fear) Heat on Workers, Rebellion May be Brewing
    Sometimes it feels like today's executives at IBM view IBM workers as a liability
  17. Links 18/01/2026: Indonesia Against Comedy, Media-Hostile (Censors Comedians) Convicted Felon in White House Defecting to Opponents of NATO
    Links for the day
  18. Eventually the Joke (and Financial Fraud) is on Microsoft, Stigmatised for Slop
    Is Microsoft trying to commit suicide?
  19. GNU/Linux Leaps to All-time Highs in Virgin Islands
    it seems to have started around the "end of 10"
  20. Making and Keeping the Sites Accessible
    Sometimes less does mean "more" (or "MOAR")
  21. The "Alicante Mafia" - Part IV - How Europe's Largest Patent Office Recruited Drug Addicts, Antisemites, and People Who Absolutely Cannot Do the Job (But Know the 'Right' People)
    To better overlap industrial actions we might delay/postpone/pause this series for a bit
  22. Benefiting by Adding Presence in Geminispace
    As the Web gets worse, not limited to bloat as a factor, people seek alternatives
  23. Google News Recently Started Syndicating Another Slopfarm, Linuxiac
    Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind
  24. Software Patents and USMCA (or NAFTA)
    We recently pondered going back to issuing 2-3 articles per day about patents and common issues with them
  25. IBM Sued Over PIPs
    PIPs are "performance improvement plans"
  26. Sites With "Linux" in Their Name That Are in Effect Slopfarms and Issue Fake Articles
    We try to name some of the prolific culprits
  27. Gemini Links 18/01/2026: Raising Notifications From Terminal and Environmental Sanity
    Links for the day
  28. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, January 17, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, January 17, 2026
  29. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Not Limited to One Protocol [original]
In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically
 
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026
The 275th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 18th, 2026.
In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates) [original]
5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
accessible via Invidious
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access
FOSS and more
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released
a pair of links
Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers
a handful of new stories
Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown
gaming picks for today
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
today's howtos
mixture of sources
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
some software news
Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]
Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined
Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux
You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more
But that’s the beauty of Linux
I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect
So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux
Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety
Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor
Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]
perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom
Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]
Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security related stuff
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Spidermonkey Development Update and Mozilla Lost Its Way (Says One of Its Original Creators)
2 updates
Standards: Importance of ODF and "How Markdown Took Over the World"
a pair of blog posts
Programming Leftovers
Development related stuff
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More
OpenBSD updates/views
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware related picks
Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives
IBM's stuff and staff
Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan
Some leftovers regarding Canonical/Ubuntu
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup, UYUNI, and Tumbleweed Review
OpenSUSE news
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
GNOME news
today's howtos
many howtos
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
indiPDF and Other Software for GNU/Linux
Valnet's list also
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Microsoft Windows Measured as Down to Just 3.7% "Market Share" in the Bahamas [original]
Windows fall from 93% to just over 3% in 17 years
Why Rust Is Bad [original]
Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons
Android Leftovers
A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android
This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage
Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now
I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast
This Linux distribution can compete with any lightweight OS on the market
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PelandukOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PelandukOS is a desktop Linux distribution based on the Debian testing branch and featuring the GNOME desktop
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
Android Power Users Can Now Run Full Desktop Linux Environments Without Root Access
This open source app delivers one-tap Arch Linux installation with development tools
Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Budgie Desktop 10.10 is out, but not for me yet :(
I'm one of a Budgie Desktop user since 2020
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Linuxiac Still Isn't Linux and BSD News, It's LLM Slop [original]
This means we still cannot link to anything in Linuxiac
Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard' [original]
it's never too late to join
Some of the latest articles