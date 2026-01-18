news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026
This week, we got new releases of Mozilla Firefox, Wine, KDE Plasma, Mozilla Thunderbird, NVIDIA graphics driver, GRUB bootloader, Wireshark, GNOME, Amarok, PipeWire, Raspberry Pi Imager, Tails, EndeavourOS, and more.
On top of that, I tell you all about Ubuntu 25.04’s end of life, Debian on OpenWrt One, and upcoming releases of KDE Plasma, Firefox, and MX Linux. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for January 18th, 2026.