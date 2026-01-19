Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux

If you're new to Linux, especially coming from Windows, the terminal can feel intimidating. However, there is no doubt that the terminal holds immense power; it can customize your system in many ways that a GUI can't. But one wrong command can cause real damage, so the key is to master an understanding of what each command actually does before you hit Enter.

Over time, I discovered a few terminal tools that make learning commands feel natural, even fun. And the good thing is that most tools are terminal-based; that means you don't have to leave your terminal just to check how a command works.