Jan 18, 2026



I tried a lightweight Linux distro you've never heard of — and it's perfect

I've had a particular HP laptop for over 17 years. It now runs like a snail and has been gathering dust on my shelf for the last seven years. I had the bright idea of installing Linux on it and converting it into my self-hosted cloud server. However, after installing a few Linux distros — Linux Mint, Zorin OS, and openSUSE — it still didn't feel as snappy as I'd hoped.

So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux. This distro epitomizes lightweight and is quite unlike any of the popular ones I'd tried in the past; it's the perfect distro for a certain set of people.