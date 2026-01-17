news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
It's FOSS ☛ 11 Interesting ESP32 Microcontroller Projects Beginners Can Try
Try your hand at these creative projects!
-
CNX Software ☛ XIAO ESP32-C5 – A tiny USB-C IoT board with dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Zigbee, and Thread connectivity
Seeed Studio has just added a new member to its XIAO USB-C board family with the XIAO ESP32-C5 offering dual-band WiFi 6 (2.4 and 5.0 GHz), as well as Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Zigbee, and Thread connectivity for IoT projects and products. It still features a u.FL antenna connector, Reset and Boot buttons, two 7-pin GPIO headers, and 8 pads for JTAG or GPIOs on the back.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tablet-like, ESP32-P4-based 7, 8, and 10.1-inch HMI displays integrate Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 5MP camera
Waveshare has recently released the ESP32-P4-WIFI6-Touch-LCD, a family of tablet-like, fully enclosed HMI display development boards built around the ESP32-P4 SoC. The company offers 7-inch, 8-inch, or 10.1-inch configurations, all designed for industrial HMI, smart home terminals, and edge Hey Hi (AI) applications. Since the ESP32-P4 does not include built-in wireless connectivity, Waveshare has integrated an ESP32-C6-MINI module for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 (LE) support.
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ I built the worst Jellyfin media server
It needs some cooling, but I’m too cheap to buy a properly designed heat sink for it.
-
The New Stack ☛ You Might Not Know This, but Your NAS Might Be a Good Docker Server
Recently, I procured a Zettlab Hey Hi (AI) NAS.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Enables Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5
The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi
The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.