Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025



The FSF40 Hackathon will take place between November 21, 2025 and November 23, 2025, i.e. for 2 days or 48 hours in a row.

The Free Software Foundation's 40th anniversary (FSF40) party was yesterday and now the FSF looks ahead at projects to 'hack on' (as in, improve).

Greg Farough is the contact for those wishing to participate. It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities, as the brochure ("sponsorship prospectus") below shows. █