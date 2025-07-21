Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Matrix.org began just over a decade ago as a federated messaging protocol. Its primary goal was to make real-time communication seamless across different providers, similar to how SMTP enables cross-provider email.

“Wait, isn’t that exactly what XMPP has done since forever?”, you might ask. And you’d be right. Matrix.org essentially reinvented the wheel, swapping out XML for JSON and incorporating technologies like WebRTC and, at some point, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) as built-in rather than an extension, although from a practical standpoint it doesn’t make much difference as long as metadata is still unencrypted.