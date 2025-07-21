To improve the stability of the resulting designs, there’s an efficient validity check and physics-aware rollback during autoregressive inference, which prunes infeasible token predictions using physics laws and assembly constraints. Experiments show that BrickGPT produces stable, diverse, and aesthetically pleasing brick designs that align closely with the input text prompts.

The project also develops a text-based brick texturing method to generate colored and textured designs. We show that our designs can be assembled manually by humans and automatically by robotic arms. There’s a new dataset, StableText2Brick, containing over 47,000 brick structures of over 28,000 unique 3D objects accompanied by detailed captions, along with our code and models.

This is free and open source software.