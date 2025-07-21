Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

Free and Open Source Software

Runemaster

 
 



This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners

  
Clear Linux - In Memoriam

  
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages

  
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots

  
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: HeliumOS 10.0

  
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS

 
today's howtos

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

  
The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released

  
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You

  
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server

  
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles

  
Recent Articles About Proxmox

  
today's howtos

  
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish

  
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting

  
Android Leftovers

  
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland

  
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support

 
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years

  
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10

  
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support

 
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers

  
Retro and Open Hardware

  
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops

  
today's howtos

  
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager

  
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles

 
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9

  
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS

 
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me

  
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers

 
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"

  
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them

 
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know

  
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it

 
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious

  
Today in Techrights

  
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install

 
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.

 
today's leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Clients

  
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling

  
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers

  
LibreOffice Reminds People of How  Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'

  
Android Leftovers

  
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

  
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.

 
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management

  
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm

 
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs

  
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy

 
today's leftovers

  
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More

  
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Linux Phone

  
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus

  
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission

  
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened

 
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

  
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025

  
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin

 
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!

  
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware

 
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More

  
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption

  
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects

  
Today in Techrights

  
