news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
TruffleHog - discovery, classification, validation, and analysis tool - LinuxLinks
TruffleHog is a secret scanning engine that detects and helps resolve exposed secrets across your entire tech stack.
TruffleHog is a powerful secrets Discovery, Classification, Validation, and Analysis tool. In this context secret refers to a credential a machine uses to authenticate itself to another machine. This includes API keys, database passwords, private encryption keys, and more.
This is free and open source software.
Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC Running Linux - Introduction - LinuxLinks
The model I’m reviewing comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 32GB onboard eMMC storage. It retails for $249 USD on Firefly’s website (this is not an affiliate link). Other configurations are available with a maximum 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB eMMC.
The AIBOX-3588S is designed for AI including private AI model deployment, edge computing, data security, smart surveillance, and more. With regard to AI, you can deploy large-scale Transformer-based models and other large language models. There’s also support for RKNN model import/export together with support for various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch and Caffe. The machine also offers hardware video decoding/video encoding.
I will be looking at AI applications in later articles in this series.
Biome - toolchain for web projects - LinuxLinks
Biome is a toolchain for web projects, aimed to provide functionalities to maintain them. Biome offers formatter and linter, usable via CLI and LSP.
Biome is a fast formatter for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, CSS and GraphQL that scores 97% compatibility with Prettier.
Biome is a performant linter for JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, JSON, CSS, and GraphQL that features more than 300 rules from ESLint, typescript-eslint, and other sources. It outputs detailed and contextualized diagnostics that help you to improve your code and become a better programmer!
Biome is designed from the start to be used interactively within an editor. It can format and lint malformed code as you are writing it.
This is free and open source software.
Reek - examines Ruby classes, modules, and methods - LinuxLinks
Reek is a tool that examines Ruby classes, modules and methods and reports any Code Smells it finds. Smells are indicators of where your code might be hard to read, maintain or evolve, rather than things that are specifically wrong. Naturally this means that Reek is looking towards your code’s future (and that can make its reports seem somewhat subjective, of course).
Reek focuses on high-level code smells, so we can’t tell you how to fix warnings in a generic fashion; this is and will always be completely dependent on your domain language and business logic.
This is free and open source software.