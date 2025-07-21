Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

The model I’m reviewing comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 32GB onboard eMMC storage. It retails for $249 USD on Firefly’s website (this is not an affiliate link). Other configurations are available with a maximum 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB eMMC.

The AIBOX-3588S is designed for AI including private AI model deployment, edge computing, data security, smart surveillance, and more. With regard to AI, you can deploy large-scale Transformer-based models and other large language models. There’s also support for RKNN model import/export together with support for various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch and Caffe. The machine also offers hardware video decoding/video encoding.

I will be looking at AI applications in later articles in this series.