news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2025



Quoting: What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros? - FOSS Force —

RULE never had the resources to make that dream come true, but my dislike for bloated Free Software never faded. That’s why last month I was really happy to find, here on FOSS Force, the review of a modern, actively maintained Linux distribution that is equally suitable for old and new computers.

At the same time, however, both the review and the distro itself have confused and still worry me. I say so because the review is titled “antiX Linux: A ‘Proudly Anti-Fascist’ Distro That’s Suitable for Old and New Computers,” but all I found about that proud stance were three sentences in the review...