Other Sites
Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.
This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.
As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.
I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Clear Linux - In Memoriam
- the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
- Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.
- Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
- This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
- This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
- This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
-
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- UNIX and more
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks for now
- Games: Steam Games and More
- a pair of stories
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
- hardware picks
- Android Leftovers
- 5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi
- This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy
- Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Free and Open Source Software
- What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?
- The biggest question our man in Italy has about Linux distros and other open source software projects taking political stances is
- today's leftovers
- Debian and more
- How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
- As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Review: HeliumOS 10.0
- I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
- today's howtos
- only a few so far on Monday
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025
- The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released
- Some gaming leftovers
- NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
- a couple of recent articles
- Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server
- devices and hosting picks
- Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
- Some recent picks
- Recent Articles About Proxmox
- Proxmox handful
- today's howtos
- 4 technical posts
- Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish
- a couple of articles
- Homelabbers and Self-Hosting
- Recent articles
- Android Leftovers
- 7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
- HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
- Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
- Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
- In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
- The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
- GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
- a few more picks for today
- Retro and Open Hardware
- Hardware and OSes
- Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
- I loathe all forms of waste
- today's howtos
- many from idroot
- Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
- Sharing in the news
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks for today
- Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
- picks regarding software for GNU/Linux
- Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
- Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
- today's leftovers
- half a dozen more stories
- today's howtos
- a handful of howtos
- Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
- The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
- Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
- Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
- I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
- The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
- This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
- I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
- 5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
- You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
- Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
- new articles
- Krita 5.2.11 Released!
- Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
- from the past week
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
- Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
- GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
- GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
- today's leftovers
- Debian and more
- Web Browsers/Clients
- some leftovers
- Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
- some gaming picks
- Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
- hardware picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Security Leftovers
- Security related links
- Instructionals/Technical Leftovers
- today's howtos
- LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
- OOXML commentary
- Android Leftovers
- Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera
- Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
- Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.
- Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management
- In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm
- Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs
- Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy
- today's leftovers
- only 2 for now
- Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
- Debian-derived distros
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
- Hardware picks
- OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering
- a pair of links
- today's howtos
- 7 howtos for now
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- mostly from the official sites
- Linux Phone
- What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS
- Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus
- 2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time
- Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission
- Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened
- Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
- Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025
- Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin
- MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!
- I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware
- Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
- latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
- Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption
- openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- and programming
- GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
- today's leftovers
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles