Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

New power supplies were among the first things I bought for my 8-bit machines. Commodore in particular were known for their… variable PSU quality. Aside from a few holdouts who insist you have to keep your original linear power supplies for authenticity and to reduce the chance for weird bugs, the conventional wisdom is you should replace them with modern switch-mode PSUs. They’re safer, run cooler, can be built with modern caps, and so on.

My PCs from the 1990s are a different kettle of fish. Aside from a few units including my Brio, they’re all still sporting their original PSUs. Some of these are well over thirty years old. I test these a few times a year with a basic multimeter to ensure the rails are all within spec, but I still have nightmares that one day the magic smoke will be released and damage the host machines.