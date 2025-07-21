news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The Voltage Blaster, PicoPSU, and PicoRC
New power supplies were among the first things I bought for my 8-bit machines. Commodore in particular were known for their… variable PSU quality. Aside from a few holdouts who insist you have to keep your original linear power supplies for authenticity and to reduce the chance for weird bugs, the conventional wisdom is you should replace them with modern switch-mode PSUs. They’re safer, run cooler, can be built with modern caps, and so on.
My PCs from the 1990s are a different kettle of fish. Aside from a few units including my Brio, they’re all still sporting their original PSUs. Some of these are well over thirty years old. I test these a few times a year with a basic multimeter to ensure the rails are all within spec, but I still have nightmares that one day the magic smoke will be released and damage the host machines.
-
Hackaday ☛ Designing An Open Source Multimeter: The HydraMeter
Our hacker [John Duffy] wrote in to let us know about a video he put together to explain the design of his open-source multimeter, the HydraMeter.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia's CUDA platform now supports RISC-V — support brings open source instruction set to Hey Hi (AI) platforms, joining x86 and Arm
Nvidia announces support for its CUDA software stack on RISC-V CPUs, positioning the open architecture as a potential host processor for future Hey Hi (AI) and HPC systems.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #505 - FIVE bits of excellent news from Raspberry Pi
It’s been a good couple of weeks for Raspberry Pi people! Howdy, We missed you last week, but that's only so we could save up loads of good news to spring on you all in one go. Five presents are better than one, right? Some of our embedded customers want to integrate our camera technology into smaller form factors, so we rubbed our magic lantern and granted that wish. Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies are now available to purchase as standalone products, priced from just $15.
-
Hackaday ☛ Remembering Chiptunes, The Demoscene And The Illegal Music Of Keygens
We loved keygens back in the day. Our lawyers advise us to clarify that it’s because of the demo-scene style music embedded in them, not because we used them for piracy. [Patch] must feel the same way, as he has a lovely historical retrospective out on “The Internet’s Most Illegal Music” (embedded below).