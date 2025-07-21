today's leftovers

Debian v13 with codename trixie is scheduled to be published as new stable release on 9th of August 2025.

I was the driving force at several of my customers to be well prepared for the upcoming stable release (my efforts for trixie started in August 2024). On the one hand, to make sure packages we care about are available and actually make it into the release. On the other hand, to ensure there are no severe issues that make it into the release and to get proper and working upgrades. So far everything is looking pretty well and working fine, the efforts seemed to have payed off. :)

As usual with major upgrades, there are some things to be aware of, and hereby I’m starting my public notes on trixie that might be worth for other folks. My focus is primarily on server systems and looking at things from a sysadmin perspective.