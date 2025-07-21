news
Attempt to run the most recent version of Dotfiles Installer on Fedora Rawhide
Stefano Marinelli ☛ Make Your Own Backup System – Part 1: Strategy Before Scripts
I've always had a philosophy: data must always be restorable (and as quickly as possible), in an open format (meaning you shouldn't have to buy anything to restore or consult it), and consistent. These points may seem obvious, but they are not.
I have encountered various scenarios of data loss: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on AlmaLinux 10
Installing Clang on AlmaLinux 10 opens up powerful compilation capabilities for C, C++, and Objective-C development. This comprehensive guide covers multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and troubleshooting techniques to help developers set up the LLVM Clang compiler efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Fedora 42
Installing Drupal on Fedora 42 represents one of the most powerful combinations for modern web development. Drupal, powering approximately 2.5% of the world’s websites, stands as a robust, secure, and highly customizable content management system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Waydroid on Manjaro
Running Android applications on GNU/Linux has long been a challenge for desktop users seeking seamless mobile app integration. Traditional solutions often involve complex virtualization or emulation that sacrifices performance and user experience. Waydroid emerges as the definitive solution, offering a container-based approach that runs a complete Android system within your Manjaro GNU/Linux environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Erlang on AlmaLinux 10
Erlang stands as one of the most powerful concurrent programming languages designed for building scalable, fault-tolerant distributed systems. When combined with AlmaLinux 10’s enterprise-grade stability, it creates an ideal environment for mission-critical applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Borgmatic on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Data protection remains one of the most critical responsibilities for GNU/Linux administrators and users alike. In an era where digital assets form the backbone of personal and business operations, having a robust backup strategy isn’t optional—it’s essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Network monitoring has become essential for modern IT infrastructure management. Cacti stands out as one of the most reliable open-source network monitoring solutions available today. This comprehensive guide walks through installing Cacti on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, ensuring you have a robust monitoring platform ready for production use. What is Cacti and Why Use It?
