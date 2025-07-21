Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

LinuxGizmos.com

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
 
Debian and more
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025
The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
Recent Articles About Proxmox
today's howtos
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting
Android Leftovers
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
Retro and Open Hardware
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
I loathe all forms of waste
today's howtos
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
Web Browsers/Clients
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers
LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
Android Leftovers
Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy
today's leftovers
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering
today's howtos
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Phone
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
